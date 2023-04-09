Sting and Darby Allin must turn heel if 2-time WWE Universal Champion joins AEW

Sting and Darby Allin's pairing has been among the best-received teams on the AEW roster, as the stars seem to have much in common. With rumors that the legendary Goldberg could be on his way into All Elite Wrestling, it might be time for the duo to exhibit a new side to their on-screen characters.

Goldberg and The Icon share a rich history, and their stints in WCW resulted in the two facing off on numerous occasions. However, the former WWE Universal Champion surprisingly never lost to The Franchise in WCW, and if he does intend to jump to AEW, it could be time to address this fact.

Goldberg will naturally present himself as a major babyface upon arriving in AEW, as his WWE feud against The Fiend revealed. But that doesn't mean that Sting and Darby Allin cannot turn heel to finally settle the score between the legends. This would also allow The Icon to preserve his health for his potential retirement match later this year.

While it's still unclear if Goldberg is indeed AEW-bound, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that the legend could easily make the transition and even do what 99% of the roster can't.

There is some speculation that Sting will hang up his wrestling boots at AEW All In 2023

The Icon has already made it clear that he plans to retire sometime in 2023. Since AEW will arguably have their biggest pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium later this year, some believe this will be where Steve Borden permanently retires Sting.

Dave Meltzer also recently contemplated The Icon possibly hanging up his boots in August 2023. During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Meltzer proposed that Sting's farewell could be the headliner the event needs.

"To run a stadium this large, they have to do the most loaded show they’ve ever done. I’m talking about if it’s possible, Sting’s retirement should be the key to this thing. England wasn't the place I expected for it, but Wembley Stadium certainly is gigantic, so I don't know that that's gonna be it." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

It remains to be seen whether this could be the highlight of All In 2023, but if Goldberg does debut in AEW before then, one last clash between him and The Icon could make for a high-profile main event.

