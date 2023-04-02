Vince Russo explains why WWE legend could pull off what "99% of the people" can't in AEW (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about a WWE legend potentially joining AEW.

The legend in question is none other than Goldberg. The Myth became a free agent in December 2022 after his WWE contract expired. Given his experience, he is understandably very sought after by AEW, as teased by Tony Khan himself.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo proposed that Goldberg should go on a winning streak if he joins Tony Khan's roster. Based on the veteran's idea, the Myth should issue a challenge requiring him to overtake his previous streak or leave the company if he loses even once.

Russo also mentioned why this would only work with someone like Goldberg:

"You know why that works? Because of the shape he [Goldberg] is still in... This would not work with 99% of the people. It would work with him." [From 07:28 to 07:45]

You can check out the exclusive video here:

Vince Russo also spoke about Tony Khan's signing spree of ex-WWE stars

While it remains to be seen if Goldberg will join AEW, Tony Khan has certainly been quite active when it comes to acquiring former WWE talent in the past.

Speaking on the same episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran speculated that Tony Khan was not especially creative, leading to new acquisitions being the only thing he could do to generate hype.

"I don't think Tony Khan cares about ratings. At this point, I just don't think he cares about ratings. I think why Tony Khan keeps bringing in all these people is because he has nothing creatively. So the only creative, and you've talked about this Chris, the only creative is the new body. 'We got a new body.' That's why I think he keeps bringing new bodies in," said Russo. [From 04:15 to 04:46]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for Goldberg.

Do you think Goldberg could appear in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes