Sting to finally retire? 4 surprising announcements the AEW star can make on Dynamite this week

Sting is set to make an appearance during this week's AEW Dynamite and is advertised to "address his fans." Taking into consideration how old The Icon is, many believe this will be an unfortunate retirement announcement. However, could there be other options?

AEW has invited many top stars to make once-off appearances, so could there be someone from The Vigilante's past who could come back to haunt him? Additionally, maybe the legend is planning to have a singles match? Continue reading as we list four surprising announcements Sting could make at AEW Dynamite.

#4 Sting announces his first-ever singles match in AEW

Ever since signing with AEW, The Icon has yet to face another wrestler in a one-on-one match.

While he's had many mindblowing moments, his only matches in the promotion have been tag team bouts alongside Darby Allin and often a third partner. With Allin away at this stage, now could be the time for The Vigilante to take things into his own hands and hit back at the many growing heels in the promotion.

The AEW roster has many top stars who could have only dreamed of facing The Icon, and he has ultimately made many enemies during his time in the company. Across his run, he's run foul of names such as Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, and recently Christian Cage. Idealistically, the 64-year-old has many potential opponents in AEW who could fill this role.

#3 Goldberg makes his debut and interrupts Sting before he can make his announcement

Rumors of Goldberg's jump to AEW were rife a few months ago, but ultimately this never happened. The Icon would notably have competed in whatever Goldberg's final match would've been, but the event was canceled.

However, the former WWE Universal Champion could still hang up his boots this year in a brief contract with AEW.

As Sting prepares for his major announcement, he could be interrupted by Goldberg's signature theme song or a variation of it. The two old friends could embrace in the ring before Goldberg attacks him and decimates him in the ring. This could lead to a retirement angle for both men, where they air out their old WCW grievances.

#2 The Icon gets viciously attacked by Christian Cage and his faction

During AEW WrestleDream, Sting was unfortunately attacked by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. Luckily for The Icon, The Rated R Superstar, Adam Copeland came to his rescue and simultaneously debuted in AEW. A week later, Copeland confronted Cage and revealed that his old friend used to be a Sting fan when they were kids.

Due to this backstory and Cage's villainous nature, it almost goes without saying that he'd interrupt whatever the legend has to say. The Icon might actually tease a retirement, only to be brutally beaten down by Christian Cage. This could ultimately result in the 64-year-old clashing with Cage one more time and teaming up with Adam Copeland.

#1 Sting announces his retirement at the next pay-per-view, AEW Full Gear

The most obvious reason will unfortunately have to be mentioned on this list, as it seems the most plausible. After decades in the industry, it's only fair that The Icon gets to end his career on his own terms instead of being forced to retire again. Additionally, Tony Khan once said that Sting's retirement is entirely in his hands.

The 64-year-old might finally have realized that he can't continue competing in wrestling and that an executive role might be better. An on-screen authority figure could also keep him close enough to the action. Lastly, the abovementioned scenarios could still ultimately lead to his retirement and might be a nice way to slowly transition him out of pro wrestling.