Sting's career would be incomplete without a match against this man

WWE Hall of Famer Sting has had a splendid run in pro wrestling. But has he accomplished everything in his career?

The Icon has been in this profession since 1985. He wrestled several legends, such as Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan, during his run. But one man he never came face-to-face with inside the squared circle was The Undertaker.

Fans have wanted to see Sting wrestle The Undertaker for a long time. In 2014 when The Icon made his WWE debut, the wrestling world was expecting to see the two titans clash. Unfortunately, the match did not come to fruition.

The Undertaker may have retired from pro wrestling, but a relevant phase within the industry is "never say never." With the right paycheck and fitting opponent, The Deadman could return to wrestle one more match. A plethora of wrestlers have come out of retirement in the past. The most recent star was Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38.

Both Sting and The Undertaker have similar wrestling styles and do have a mystique surrounding them. Thus, the two legends clashing with each other would be the perfect formula for sports entertainment. The Deadman could be the final opponent for The Icon, and regardless of the outcome, the AEW star would retire having accomplished everything in his career.

WwRestlingFans @Michael__J7



Undertaker vs Sting



Wrestelmania 39 The very first concept match Soon🟪Undertaker vs StingWrestelmania 39 The very first concept match Soon🟪Undertaker vs Sting Wrestelmania 39 ✨ https://t.co/6uvp4KUigK

Another opponent that could be the one to wrestle Sting could be two-time TNT Champion Darby Allin. The Icon could retire after passing the torch to Allin.

Sting explains why the match with The Undertaker never happened

During an interview with D Magazine, The Icon opened up on why the most-anticipated dream match never happened.

He revealed that he wanted to wrestle The Undertaker in his WWE debut match, but by the time his arrival to the promotion was made official, The Deadman was already involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar.

Thus, the current AEW star wrestled Triple H in his debut at WrestleMania. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that since the dream match did not take place, he lost all hope that the bout would ever happen.

"It was never going to happen. Never," Sting said. [H/T D Magazine]

The Icon has appeared on two premium live events in WWE and sadly lost both matches. It remains to be seen what is in store for the legendary wrestler in the years to come.

Would you like to see The Deadman come out of retirement to wrestle The Icon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes