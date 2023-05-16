Sting's final AEW match could be against 3-time WWE World Champion

AEW star Sting has had a lengthy and successful pro wrestling career, but the veteran is rumored to be planning to retire this year. With his rich WCW history, the only man that could be his worthy final opponent is Goldberg.

Goldberg's surprising WWE departure has put the veteran in the position to potentially debut with All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has already been vocal about his interest in signing Bill Goldberg, and with this rare double retirement opportunity, it would be a total no-brainer to book the WCW veterans in one final match.

According to a Haus of Wrestling report, Goldberg is currently in talks with Sting for a retirement tour that'll take place in Jerusalem, Israel. While it isn't confirmed that the match could fall under AEW, clues seem to point at the two WCW veterans clashing in their final match.

At this stage, there's no real indication that the two will end up clashing anywhere near All Elite Wrestling, but it would be surprising to see Tony Khan miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly prioritizing Sting's retirement match

While The Icon's retirement match has yet to be announced, it is rumoredly planned to take place sometime this year. With a momentous career behind him, it's only sensible that the match headlines a major event under the promotion's banner.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it's believed that Tony Khan has been prioritizing Sting's retirement match and could potentially be aiming to feature Goldberg as well.

"A self-done tour sounds great but between the costs of doing it right and the lack of visibility, if it’s not in WWE or AEW, it would end up being a disappointment. My gut is that Tony Khan would love to do it, although the Sting retirement has to be his priority for this year. I’d think Khan would love to feature Goldberg in some fashion anyway."

However, it remains to be seen if the two WCW veterans end up clashing inside or outside of All Elite Wrestling. Fans will simply have to stay tuned for an announcement surrounding the hypothetical clash.

