Stone Cold Steve Austin at All IN? - 5 deals WWE and AEW could strike to get Sting for Hall of Fame 2025

AEW and WWE might end up working together in the upcoming months. The Stamford-based promotion has announced that wrestling icon Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 season.

WWE is allegedly interested in featuring Luger's longtime friend, Sting, in the annual induction ceremony. However, The Vigilante is currently signed to AEW, and it would be intriguing to see if Tony Khan allows the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion to induct the Total Package into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The AEW President might only say yes to WWE's proposal if the Jacksonville-based promotion gets something in return. In this article, let's look at five deals WWE and AEW could strike to get Sting for Hall of Fame 2025.

#5. WWE might be asked not to feature Sting on screen

Sting carved out an unmatched legacy in All Elite Wrestling. Four years after his sudden retirement, The Vigilante returned to in-ring competition in the Jacksonville-based promotion. By the time The Icon wrapped up his career in 2024, The Vigilante had established himself as the most loved veteran in AEW.

The Stinger is a household wrestling name. If The Stinger appears on television at WWE Hall of Fame 2025, it would create a great buzz for WWE heading into WrestleMania season. Tony Khan would not be too happy if one of his talents ended up benefiting the Triple H-led regime.

While TK might allow Sting to accompany his friend to the Hall of Fame ceremony, he might ask WWE to not feature him on television. The AEW President could permit The Icon to be in attendance for the memorable night only if WWE agrees not to put the spotlight on the 66-year-old veteran.

It would be a fair ask on Tony Khan's part, who has already allowed talents like Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Billy Gunn to appear on WWE TV in the past.

#4. AEW could ask WWE to reschedule the dates for its upcoming UK tour

The fourth edition of the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door will take place in London, England, on August 24, 2025. Interestingly, WWE seems prepared to counterprogram one of AEW's biggest annual pay-per-views.

The Sports-Entertainment Juggernaut has announced that the promotion will be heading to the United Kingdom around the same time as their arch-rivals. One of the shows during WWE's UK Tour will take place in Newcastle, England, at the Utilita Arena, which is merely four hours away from London.

The show will take place on the same day as Forbidden Door 2025. However, WWE might be compelled to scrap its UK Tour plans in exchange for getting Sting to appear at WWE Hall of Fame 2025.

Tony Khan might ask the Triple H-led regime to reschedule the dates for WWE's upcoming UK Tour. The Stamford-based promotion would not want to deprive fans of a Sting-Lex Luger reunion, prompting them to accept All Elite Wrestling's offer.

The United Kingdom has been a hub for AEW's biggest pay-per-views for the past few years, and TK would do everything in his power to keep things that way.

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin could make an appearance at All In Texas

Sting is arguably the most celebrated legend in All Elite Wrestling. If WWE wants to acquire the services of The Vigilante for a one-time occasion, it would only be fitting that an iconic figure from the Sports-Entertainment Juggernaut also heads to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW is set to host the third edition of All In Texas in July 2025. The much-anticipated event will emanate from the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. If Tony Khan intends to send the Texas crowd into a frenzy, he could ask WWE to greenlight a one-time All In appearance for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The roof would be blown off the Globe Life Field Stadium if the Texas Rattlesnake shows up in AEW. While it is difficult to predict what role he would play, a solitary appearance from the WWE legend would bring a lot of eyeballs to the AEW product.

It would be a fair exchange of talents between both promotions, enabling them to surprise their respective audiences.

#2. Cody Rhodes could reunite with Dustin Rhodes in AEW

Cody Rhodes is the biggest babyface in WWE. However, The American Nightmare played a key role in kickstarting AEW before his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022.

Despite his incredible accomplishments in WWE, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will forever be remembered as one of the founding fathers of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The American Nightmare is currently at the peak of his popularity and Tony Khan would not mind bringing him back for a one-off appearance.

The CEO of All Elite Wrestling could agree to The Stinger's WWE appearance if WWE lets The American Nightmare return to his former employers for one night. The Quarterback of WWE could have a reunion with his brother, Dustin Rhodes, who recently re-signed with the TK-led company.

Fans have been waiting to see the two brothers in the same ring for quite some time now. At 55, The Natural does not have much time left in the wrestling ring. Before hanging up his boots, the veteran would probably like to have a final onscreen moment with his younger brother.

AEW could fulfill Dustin Rhodes' wish by bringing back Cody. It would also allow Cody to reunite with the AEW audience, who played a massive role in his rise as a pro wrestler.

#1. WWE could let AJ Styles compete at All In: Texas

Whenever there is a discussion about current WWE stars who would fit well in All Elite Wrestling, AJ Styles' name always comes up. Known for his exceptional in-ring skills, The Phenomenal One could have several mouth-watering dream matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Tony Khan would be well aware of WWE's intention to have Sting become a part of the WrestleMania 41 season. The AEW President could use this opportunity to ask Triple H and Co. to send AJ Styles to AEW for a match at All In Texas.

The hype for the third iteration of All In will skyrocket if WWE agrees to Tony Khan's proposal. The Phenomenal One is still a draw in the American wrestling market, and his presence could draw a lot of attention towards AEW.

The former WWE Champion could tick another item off his bucket list by wrestling for AEW in July 2025. Mr. TNA could steal the show at All In Texas against any one of their top stars like Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, or MJF.

The Phenomenal One could also make the best of his trip to the Jacksonville-based promotion by battling his longtime nemesis, Kenny Omega, who happens to have unfinished business with Styles.

