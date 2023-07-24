Stone Cold Steve Austin to finally return at WrestleMania 40 and face 29-year-old soon-to-be WWE star? Exploring latest tease

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has worked with numerous superstars. Although he is retired, if the son of one of his long-time friends heads to the Stamford-based promotion, could a match between the two be possible?

Brian Pillman and Steve Austin were friends and former tag team partners back when they were in WCW. They were known as the Hollywood Blonds. Fast forward to 1996-1997 in WWF, the two then began a feud against one another. It would be one of the last instances they would get to work with each other as Pillman passed away in late 1997.

Brian Pillman Jr. is now in the industry as well and was recently in talks to sign with WWE, according to the reports. He recently expressed how it would be nice to face and retire Steve Austin, someone who has a storied history with his father.

In the case that the former AEW star does get to face Austin, the Hall of Famer could put him over, and this could be the perfect way not only to honor his father but bring momentum and a great push to the second-generation wrestler's career.

Brian Pillman Jr. was seen trying out for WWE

Brian Pillman Jr. is currently a free agent after his contract with AEW expired. He has been linked with WWE on several occasions and was recently seen at their Performance Center.

An update from PWInsider a week ago mentioned how Pillman Jr. participated in a tryout. However, the purpose and results of his visit were not disclosed.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Brian Pillman Jr at the WWE PC brings back memories of his dad’s signing in 1996. pic.twitter.com/MdtMgZXGhW

It remains to be seen whether Brian Pillman Jr. will eventually make it to WWE. He is indeed an incredible talent and has the looks and physique to succeed in the promotion.

