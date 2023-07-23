Steve Austin's "best friend's son" wants to retire the WWE legend at WrestleMania

Sharing the ring with WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is an honor most wrestlers dream about. During a recent interview, Brian Pillman Jr. expressed his desire to face and retire The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania.

Brian Pillman and Steve Austin knew each other for several years, and in addition to their feud in WWE, they teamed together on various occasions during the 1990s. The superstars shared a close bond outside the ring. Even though Pillman, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 35, his son has continued to carry forward his legacy in professional wrestling.

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently part of an interview at a Captain's Corner virtual signing. During the chat, he was asked about the prospect of having a match at WrestleMania in the future.

Pillman Jr. didn't hesitate to mention the possibility of ending Steve Austin's career, and explained why it would be fitting for him to pull off the monumental feat:

"I gotta retire Steve Austin. If anybody's gonna do it, it's gonna be his best friend's son, you know? His long-time friend's son. So I think that should be a moment for me and who knows? Maybe bring out the Varsity Blonds vest for that match." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Pillman Jr. also looked back at Stone Cold Steve Austin's last in-ring outing against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. The second-generation wrestler hilariously even forgot KO's name before clarifying that he was a massive admirer of the WWE Superstar's work.

"I mean, obviously, let's be real, I'd have to face Stone Cold Steve Austin [if I could have a match at WrestleMania in the future]. I can't just let what's-his-name beat me on that. Kevin Steen, I can't let Kevin Steen — sorry for not remembering his name [Pillman Jr. laughed]. I'm actually a pretty big fan of his. So I can't let him one-up me there."

Could Brian Pillman Jr. be WWE-bound following his recent AEW exit?

After wrestling for AEW for nearly four years, Brian Pillman Jr. departed the company on July 11, 2023, as his contract with the company expired.

As of this writing, the 29-year-old is a promising free agent who has reportedly already attracted WWE's interest. Reports state that Pillman Jr. was recently at the Performance Center for a tryout, and it would be interesting to see whether he gets offered a contract soon.

The talented wrestler gathered a lot of TV experience working in AEW, and given his father's history in pro wrestling, WWE may not have any problems in making him familiar with their fanbase.

Would you like to see Brian Pillman's son work under Triple H's creative supervision? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

