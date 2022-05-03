3 reasons why WWE should sign former AEW star Stu Grayson, and 2 why they shouldn't 

Stu Grayson is officially no longer with AEW. News broke between May 4 and 5 that the star, unfortunately, could not come to a new contract agreement.

Grayson joined Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Jack Evans, all of whom had their contracts expire recently. AEW has apparently opted to allow stars' contracts to expire instead of releasing them.

Fans of the Dark Order will likely be saddened to see Grayson's exclusion from AEW's largest faction. During his tenure with the promotion, he was mostly paired with Evil Uno, the go-to mouthpiece of The Dark Order.

Stu Grayson, however, might just find more success in WWE. This list will explore 3 reasons why the promotion should sign him, and 2 reasons why they shouldn't.

5. Should Sign: Stu Grayson could be a good match for WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet

Ricochet has been the Intercontinental Champion for 60 days.

Grayson is known for his high flying and jaw-dropping moveset. During his time in AEW alongside The Dark Order, Stu was involved in some of the most shocking feats of agility.

Currently, the only star who can match the 33-year-old star in the ring would be Ricochet. The two high-flyers could put together some insane matches that WWE has never seen before.

Surprisingly, the two athletes are barely a year apart in age. Because of this, they're likely on a similar athletic level and could push each other to the limit.

4. Should Not Sign: Grayson might not fit in with WWE's market because of his moveset

The former Dark Order member was one of the most athletic in the faction.

While the promotion currently lacks in big name high flyers, they've openly stated they'll be focusing on younger talents. At 33, Stu Grayson might not be considered old by normal standards, but in the world of sport he'll likely begin slowing down in a few years.

WWE also doesn't push wrestlers with Grayson's stature, meaning he might be delegated to smaller shows or used to make large athletes look good. Unfortunately for the former Dark Order member, WWE might simply not be a good fit for the star.

3. Should Sign: Grayson has a history with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

During all three stars' tenures in Ring of Honor, they'd often find themselves on opposing teams. Grayson, known as Player Dos, would team up with Player Uno (Evil Uno). The two masked competitors would face Kevin Steen (Owens) and El Generico (Zayn) in a handful of matches.

Grayson largely fought against Owens, and as such a rivalry could be a good starting point for the star in WWE. Kevin Owens is also known for being able to ease new stars into the promotion, as he's never shy to battle it out in the squared circle.

2. Should Not Sign: WWE won't gain any new fans after signing the star

Grayson hadn't been involved in any AEW storylines for months before his recent departure.

Stu Grayson is an incredible athlete and has proven to be a tough opponent. Unfortunately, he didn't have much success in AEW, and his former stable, The Dark Order, has faded into obscurity.

Without any major championship wins, WWE might not consider Stu Grayson to be a must-have addition to their roster. WWE would rather consider a star with the potential to draw in a massive amount of fans instead.

However, it goes without saying that Stu Grayson does have a number of loyal fans, which has been evident since his release as he has been trending on Twitter.

1. Should Sign: Stu Grayson could be an excellent addition to Judgment Day

Edge's new dark twist in WWE might surprise fans who know him as the Rated-R Superstar. However, in his early days with the promotion, the star had a vampire gimmick alongside The Brood faction.

Stu Grayson's time in The Dark Order could make him a viable new member for the faction. Additionally, being paired with Edge and Damian Priest might give him some more legitimacy.

While it's not currently clear where the faction is headed, Grayson's inclusion could steer them in the right direction as he's experienced in faction wrestling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande