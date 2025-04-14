Surprise AEW debut to replace potential Jack Perry return against Hangman Page this week? Possible twist explored

AEW has many controversial names on its roster, but none comes close to Jack Perry. The Scapegoat is one of the most talked-about stars, thanks to his antics since he turned heel.

There is a lot that is at stake especially with the Owen Hart Cup going on right now. Hangman Page is set to face a wildcard entry, and for all intents and purposes, it could very well be Jack Perry.

That news has not yet been announced but could come very close to Dynamite on Wednesday. However, given that Perry has his way with The Elite and upper management, he could use this as a means to bring in a new star to surprise Hangman Adam Page. That is none other than Josh Alexander.

Ever since Josh Alexander left TNA and became a free agent, there have been a lot of rumors that he will end up signing with AEW. Given that this is a ripe time for that to happen, especially with the Owen Hart Cup, Jack Perry could pull off a swerve and be replaced by Josh Alexander and give him his debut in the process.

Will Ospreay comments on AEW signing Josh Alexander

AEW star Will Ospreay praised Josh Alexander and recalled his matches against him. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star spoke with Sports Illustrated while speculating on the current AEW status of the former TNA star.

“It's not been confirmed that he's signed anything yet. But I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA. If anyone is a big Josh Alexander fan, like, I am. When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him, like, I didn't really know much about him, but I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, 'oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible,'” he said.

It will be great to see Josh Alexander join All Elite Wrestling and face opponents like Will Ospreay.

