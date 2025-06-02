Swerve Strickland to take time off from AEW after a backstage fight with top star? Analyzing recent post!

Swerve Strickland recently got into a backstage altercation with a top AEW star. It looks like he might be taking time off after this incident.

Ad

Will Ospreay lost to Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing, meaning that the latter will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in All In: Texas. During Dynamite, the Aerial Assassin showed his support for Page as the man to dethrone Moxley. He also tried to get Swerve to join them to stop the Death Riders so that Page could have a fair fight. However, Swerve and Hangman refused to work together.

Ad

Trending

Things escalated even further when Ospreay confronted Strickland backstage, resulting in the two getting into a fight. Now it looks like Swerve might be taking some time off after this incident. The Realest One took to social media to inform fans that he was traveling to Italy.

While this might be a short trip, it could result in him missing a week or two of TV time. As a result, things could de-escalate between Swerve, Ospreay, and Page during his time away, and eventually, he might be willing to help his former rival.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

"Off to Italy 🇮🇹✌🏿."

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swerve Strickland criticized Will Ospreay after their backstage brawl

Will Ospreay's intentions may have been good, but he was unable to get the two arch rivals, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page, on the same page during Dynamite. Not only did things not go according to plan, but Ospreay got more than he bargained for when he brawled with the Realest One backstage. This incident was aired on Collision as well.

Ad

Following this brawl, Strickland took to social media to criticize Will Ospreay's haircut.

"Dumb a** haircut," Strickland wrote.

Check out his tweet here.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if this backstage brawl will lead to a feud between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More