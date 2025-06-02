Swerve Strickland to take time off from AEW after a backstage fight with top star? Analyzing recent post!

Swerve Strickland recently got into a backstage altercation with a top AEW star. It looks like he might be taking time off after this incident.
Will Ospreay lost to Hangman Adam Page in the finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup at AEW Double or Nothing, meaning that the latter will now challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in All In: Texas. During Dynamite, the Aerial Assassin showed his support for Page as the man to dethrone Moxley. He also tried to get Swerve to join them to stop the Death Riders so that Page could have a fair fight. However, Swerve and Hangman refused to work together.
Things escalated even further when Ospreay confronted Strickland backstage, resulting in the two getting into a fight. Now it looks like Swerve might be taking some time off after this incident. The Realest One took to social media to inform fans that he was traveling to Italy.
While this might be a short trip, it could result in him missing a week or two of TV time. As a result, things could de-escalate between Swerve, Ospreay, and Page during his time away, and eventually, he might be willing to help his former rival.
"Off to Italy 🇮🇹✌🏿."
Check out his tweet here:
Swerve Strickland criticized Will Ospreay after their backstage brawl
Will Ospreay's intentions may have been good, but he was unable to get the two arch rivals, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page, on the same page during Dynamite. Not only did things not go according to plan, but Ospreay got more than he bargained for when he brawled with the Realest One backstage. This incident was aired on Collision as well.
Following this brawl, Strickland took to social media to criticize Will Ospreay's haircut.
"Dumb a** haircut," Strickland wrote.
Check out his tweet here.
It will be interesting to see if this backstage brawl will lead to a feud between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.