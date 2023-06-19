Teddy Long suggests an interesting finish to AEW star Sting's potential final match (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Teddy Long has weighed in on how Sting's final match should be booked when he eventually hangs up his boots.

At 64 years of age, "The Icon" has done everything there is to do in the world of professional wrestling. Many people have started to speculate on who his final opponent could be.

One person who has been mentioned more often than not is former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who came face-to-face with "The Icon" on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

During the most recent edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long talked about how he would book a match between The WWE Hall of Famer and Chris Jericho. The former Smackdown general manager stated that "The Ocho" has to be the one to go over:

"You put [Chris] Jericho over. [Sting] will go out in a blaze of glory, but you put Jericho over right at the end, and then maybe you do something after that where Sting gets up right there, maybe get something going there, then you leave him strong. Jericho knows how to do that. [4:00-4:26]

The way Teddy would book the match was also an interesting suggestion, as he claimed that AEW could revert back to the old-school finish of a double pin:

"The other thing that you can do, you can do the old school finish with the double pin. Both guys' shoulders are down." [4:41-4:45]

Who should be the referee for Sting's final match?

When discussing a potential double-pin situation for a match between Sting and Chris Jericho, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter suggested that the match should have Earl Hebner as the referee due to his level of experience. This was something that Teddy Long was very on board with:

"That's good too, that's not bad, bring a guy in that did that before you got some experience there, an experienced ref. But you do the old double pin." [4:52-5:02]

Teddy Long has also suggested the possibility of current AEW World Champion MJF being the one to retire "The Icon" in order to gain more heat on him as a character.

