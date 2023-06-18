Teddy Long wants top AEW star to be Sting's final opponent (Exclusive)

AEW has thus far done an excellent job treating Sting like a top star in the company. Hence, The Icon will need a worthy opponent for his imminent retirement match. WWE veteran Teddy Long thinks a top champion is the right man for the job.

Despite being relatively young, MJF has made a name for himself as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Whether on the microphone or in the ring, The Salt of the Earth has proven that he deserves to be considered among the business' greats.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that Friedman would be an excellent option for Sting's final opponent.

"I'm trying to figure out who would, you know, really be in that spot. (...) To really make it interesting, I'd like to see MJF." [03:49 - 04:04]

Long also noted how MJF brings out the best in his co-workers, similar to how Chris Jericho does.

"That's the thing I was talking about with Jericho (...) Jericho will light him up. He'll put that in him, you know what I mean? When you get in there with Jericho, you have to go. You gotta row. So the same thing with MJF. If he gets in there with Sting, he's gonna bring it to him. So Sting knows he's - if he's going to be the man, he's got to keep up, and I think he can keep up." [04:18 - 04:38]

All things considered, MJF is undoubtedly a more than viable option. However, only time will tell whether this match comes to fruition.

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi has been announced for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

In a wild turn of events, MJF's next opponent for the AEW World Championship is set to be none other than the legendary Hiroshi Tanahashi.

The Ace issued a challenge for a title match, which Friedman promptly rejected. However, the bout was still made official and will take place at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Elsewhere on the card, Jack Perry will have HOOK in his corner when he faces Sanada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. This means that two of AEW's four pillars could be world champions if MJF and Jungle Boy win their respective matches on June 25.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes