The 5 best trilogies in AEW history

AEW is a company that has been built on in-ring excellence and stories being told by their exceptional roster of talent. In just short of three years, All Elite Wrestling has delivered awesome feuds and matches on pay-per-view as well as television. With these stars, they have developed a series of bouts to deliver a winner and loser of these rivalries by way of trilogies.

This three-match series format has shown that AEW wants to give the fans satisfying conclusions to their feuds. Whether it be over championship gold or a personal issue, the men and women of All Elite Wrestling have left lasting memories through these trilogies.

With the second full year for the company coming to an end, it seems right to look back on these memorable encounters that have happened in the history of this promotion. It is quite remarkable what these performers have accomplished in the short existence of this promotion. In this article, let's take a look at the five best trilogies in AEW history.

#5. Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb (AEW 2021)

Andrew Pollard @culturedleftpeg



- #SpiderManNoWayHome

- 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson

- Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida



Lovely stuff.



#AEWDynamite Today's been a mighty fun one.- 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson- Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru ShidaLovely stuff. Today's been a mighty fun one.- #SpiderManNoWayHome - 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson- Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru ShidaLovely stuff.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/zZMfnFhHmB

Hikaru Shida still holds the honor of being the longest-reigning champion in AEW history. Her one-year run as the women's champion firmly solidified her as one of the anchors of a division that has seen a lot of progression in 2021. In 2020, All Elite Wrestling added an essential figure to their fledgling women's division in Serena Deeb.

Deeb quickly made an impact, capturing the NWA Women's World Championship from Thunder Rosa last year. However, her run in AEW really jumpstarted this year with her trilogy of contests against Shida. The two women first met on the AEW Dynamite: Second Anniversary Show in a highly anticipated bout. The Philadelphia crowd were heavily invested in this clash.

Shida and Deeb put on a splendid affair that set up their rivalry. Despite teasing that the former AEW Women's World Champion would claim her 50th win in the company, Serena Deeb defeated Hikaru Shida to deny her that honor. Their issues would increase over the next few weeks before meeting in the TBS Women's Championship Tournament.

This second bout proved to be even better than the first with a showstealing matchup that showed why the two ladies are considered two of the best workers in the world. Shida beat Deeb, but the latter attacked her opponent's leg after the match. This, along with interference from Serena Deeb, led to Hikaru Shida losing to Nyla Rose in the tournament.

Their final showdown occurred this past week on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2021. The Dallas crowd took some time to get into this one due to witnessing a 60-minute classic earlier in the night, but these two women delivered another quality contest that the fans were invested in towards the finish. Shida beat Deeb again, this time with the assistance of an exposed turnbuckle.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das