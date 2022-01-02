The 5 defining moments of AEW in 2021

In a banner year where they made more strides than ever before, AEW set a standard for themselves by elevating everything they do. From signing top talent in the business to delivering in-ring excellence every week, the company delivered in big ways in 2021.

There have been six title changes and almost 30 new signees for All Elite Wrestling this year. AEW continues not just to produce great matches, but also incredible and unforgettable moments.

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, it is the perfect time to remember every moment that defined AEW this year. There are a plethora of things to consider, but these are the ones that were the most "All Elite." Let's take a look at the five defining moments of AEW in 2021.

#5 Bullet Club reunion creates the Super Elite on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Night 1

Since the inception of All Elite Wrestling, many fans have wondered when the presence of the Bullet Club would be felt. The Elite, led by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, are former members of the legendary group that has run roughshod over NJPW since 2013. Whether this stable or its previous members would come to the company remained a mystery.

On the New Year's Smash Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega defeated Rey Fenix to retain the AEW World Title. Following the match, Jon Moxley attacked the Cleaner because he was screwed out of his gold. It was none other than IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows who appeared to help Omega.

The Good Brothers shocked everyone with their emergence and displayed a unit that was just starting to get going over on IMPACT Wrestling. However, no one expected what would come next. Other locker room members came down to help Moxley and were taken down by the former Bullet Club stablemates until the Young Bucks came out.

Matt and Nick Jackson were confused by the Good Brothers' appearance and Omega's alliance with them. More competitors from the locker room came down to the brawl, and it was the Bucks who helped Omega, Anderson and Gallows fight them off. The episode ended with all five former Bullet Club members saluting with the "Too Sweet" to end AEW Dynamite.

This became one of the most memorable moments of the year due to what it foreshadowed. A majority of 2021 was dominated by the re-dubbed "Super Elite". Omega held the AEW World Title for 11 months of the year, while the Young Bucks reigned as AEW World Tag Team Champions until All Out. The additions of the Good Brothers and then Adam Cole made them the best faction of 2021.

