5 dream matches for Adam Cole in AEW

Adam Cole became the latest big name in wrestling to make headlines with news of him becoming a free agent later this month. Wrestling Inc. first reported that the former NXT Champion's contract is set to expire after Summerslam this year. This came as a surprise to many fans, but it also apparently surprised WWE as well.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select then updated that the company believed his contract expired in December this year, but it instead expired in June after the Great American Bash. The deal was extended past this year's Summerslam, so both sides could reevaluate things. This makes for quite an interesting scenario off the heels of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan potentially joining AEW.

Adam Cole's girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is the current AEW Women's World Champion. Some of his best friends in the business are the company's EVPs. All of this could open the door to the WWE Superstar being the latest to join All Elite Wrestling.

In this article, let's take a look at five dream matches for Adam Cole in AEW.

#5. Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy

One of the main reasons why many fans believe Adam Cole may leave WWE is because the only thing left for him to do in NXT is move up to the main roster. A jump to RAW or SmackDown makes everyone skeptical of his chances. This is because Vince McMahon is not known for pushing NXT call-ups well with NXT Champion Karrion Kross being the latest example.

McMahon also doesn't have the best track record with superstars of a smaller stature like Adam Cole. When looking at AEW, there are a few competitors who have seen new heights of success in their career with the company despite not being the biggest superstars. A lot of these stars are also very young in their careers, with Jungle Boy being among the most popular.

The Jurassic Express member has been viewed as one of the best up-and-coming stars in wrestling. His AEW World Championship Match against Kenny Omega on the June 26th AEW Dynamite episode showed that he has big time potential to be a future main eventer for the promotion. A feud and encounter with Adam Cole could only further his development.

Their in-ring styles are quite similar as well. Although they are of a smaller build, both men possess technical wrestling ability as well as a good amount of agility. They could gel very well with one another. Adam Cole is also an excellent promo and could help Jungle Boy on that end of his game. This has huge upside for the growth of Jungle Boy could be a nice introduction for Cole in AEW.

