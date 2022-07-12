Create
The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens takes a hilarious shot at WWE legend's faction ahead of AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed received a shock last week on Dynamite
Shubhajit Deb
ANALYST
Modified Jul 12, 2022 07:52 AM IST

Anthony Bowens is certainly not happy with a particular WWE legend in AEW.

The 31-year-old star received a shock last week on Dynamite when the Gunn Club severed their ties with the Acclaimed live on TV. Surprisingly, even WWE veteran Billy Gunn took a stand against Anthony Bowens and Platinum Max Caster, attacking them both in the squared circle post-match.

Bowens responded to a tweet asking, "Show me a photo of something silly," and he posted a picture of the Gunn Club.

The events have seemingly turned the Acclaimed Face and Gunn Club into heels. It will be interesting to see how their feud progresses further in the coming weeks.

The WWE legend Billy Gunn was recently praised by Road Dogg

Billy Gunn's former Tag Team partner Road Dogg heaped praise on the leader of the Gunn Club.

Exceeding expectations, the 58-year-old star is still in incredible shape. Despite having less frequent in-ring fights, Billy has been prominently appearing on AEW TV over the last couple of weeks.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Road Dogg expressed his happiness for Billy's current state. He also spoke about how impressive the Gunn Club leader looked physically.

"Look more power to him, right? Working out is hard, lifting things that are heavy is difficult and he is still willing to get up and wrap his knees. It's a lifestyle for him, man, so he is exactly where he wants to be in his life right now. That's awesome man. Couldn't be more happy for him and look, I still can't get over everytime he comes into the ring, he looks like the only man in the building, you know what I mean? And that's just how it is," said Road Dogg. [5:26-5:56]
You can check out the full interview below:

As of now, the former WWE Superstar has made AEW his home. It remains to be seen how his run progresses in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Neda Ali

