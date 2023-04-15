The Blackpool Combat Club could kick Wheeler Yuta out of the stable if WWE Superstar joins AEW

The Blackpool Combat Club, AEW's resident super-faction, is comprised of three WWE veterans and a blue-chip prospect in Wheeler Yuta. But what if they opted to replace their protege someday?

The BCC was founded following Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley's bloody battle at AEW Revolution 2022. Led by the debuting William Regal, Bryan and Mox added Wheeler Yuta as their understudy in the following weeks. He has since held the ROH Pure title on two occasions.

A face from Moxley's past, Seth Rollins, was the subject of attention earlier when it was suggested he was unhappy in WWE. This has since been discredited. But one still gets to think about how a potential AEW switch could manifest.

It wouldn't be far too beyond the realms of possibility to think Rollins and Moxley could reunite. Their reunion doesn't even need to spell the end of the BCC. The group is comprised of WWE veterans, so why not add another to the fold? Perhaps even in lieu of Wheeler Yuta.

It's reasonable to expect that 'The Architect' of The Shield would bring his own vision to the group. It's also fair to presume that vision would have a greater focus on the present. Rollins could bring a focus on success in AEW, rather than tutelage, and that wouldn't bode well for Yuta.

Squashing any rumors, Seth Rollins currently has no plans to leave the WWE.

One of the driving points is the amount of time he gets to spend with his family while on the road and he isn't looking to change that.

As great as it is to fantasize, for now at least, Wheeler Yuta remains a part of the group as they go to war with The Elite. Seth Rollins is yet to receive a clear direction after WrestleMania, so time will tell what he gets up to soon.

Jon Moxley is supposedly being more selective with his AEW opponents

Jon Moxley has been described as the "heart and soul" of AEW. This can be attributed to his world title reign throughout the 2020 COVID pandemic, or last year's reigns as world champion coming as the reigning title holder was sidelined through injury.

So it's only reasonable that he has had the chance to be selective with his opponents, as revealed by his wife Renee Paquette.

"I also feel like, in the last however many years, he’s kind of been more or less handpicking what his matches were going to be and who his opponents were going to be,” - Renee Paquette said

Jon Moxley expanded his role in the promotion when he signed a new deal last year. He is now more involved with producing matches and coaching talent.

What do you make of Seth Rollins potentially joining the Blackpool Combat Club? Let us know in the comments below.

