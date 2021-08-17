The buzz surrounding a CM Punk return is almost unbelievable

When you talk about 'polarizing figures' in professional wrestling history, the name CM Punk always seems to get mentioned.

Punk sometimes gets compared in the same breath as many other controversial names in pro wrestling and sports. Albeit for different reasons, but mostly the types of figures who marched to the beat of their own drum - whether the audience liked it or not. They all have something in common, as well. They are all successful enough that we still talk about them to this day.

Punk is one of those guys. His appeal is that he doesn't care if he has any appeal. This is what makes him appealing.

Over a seven-year absence from the squared circle, there have been so many stories and rumors that The Best in the World would be returning, like some type of wrestling messiah. His name would consistently be chanted over the years at WWE events, in the audience's hope that they could somehow conjure him up.

When Punk began doing some part-time commentary on WWE's FS1 program, WWE Backstage, the rumors suddenly reached a fever pitch.

Alas, it was not to be. Punk repeatedly stated that he was NOT there to wrestle, only to work for FOX as an analyst. The FS1 experiment folded quickly, and CM Punk was gone once again. Never once did he even try to get a whiff of WWE in-ring action.

Now, rumors of his return have reached a boiling point, as it's been almost certified by the IWC that he will be appearing Friday night in his hometown of Chicago on AEW Rampage.

While neither CM Punk nor All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan has confirmed his debut, it's already been a bit of a foregone conclusion among the audience.

For those who love CM Punk, there will likely be cheers from the sofa, calling up their buddies and possibly even a few tears of joy. Those who are dedicated to the Straight Edge Superstar are extremely loyal to him. Many of that group grew up with CM Punk as their favorite wrestler and are now in their 20's. So a resurrection of that spirit will be like a religious experience for them.

On the flip side? Those that absolutely can't stand CM Punk? They will tune in, too. Even if only to 'hate watch' what he does, so they can complain about it later.

Mainstream viewers will also likely at least check out AEW because of CM Punk's crossover appeal. He's appeared in UFC and will be part of the highly-anticipated drama 'Heels', which premiered on Sunday. So more than just wrestling fans know who he is.

He has so many people buzzing right now that rumors of his return even made it to the NFL Network broadcast of football highlights this weekend.

This guy on NFL network is all elite with the CM Punk namedrop pic.twitter.com/yCGMZ8j2bt — Playoff P Regular SNZ MVP 2022 Tour Stan Account (@ItsTy_ok) August 15, 2021

This chatter, whether it's because of intense love or a bitter hatred, is like something we've rarely seen before. Even Goldberg's return - after a long absence from the ring - didn't get as much attention as Punk's.

Come Friday night and CM Punk makes it official? If "Cult of Personality" kicks in, and the man himself makes that slow walk to the ring? Not only will it blow the roof of Chicago's United Center, but it will also cause a ripple effect that will cause huge waves for weeks and months to come.

Let's hope it goes down that way. A CM Punk re-boot in AEW would not only be good for the promotion; it would be good for the industry, in general.

Because for a guy who is totally straight edge, Punk sure provides one hell of a 'buzz'. And that's what we need right now.

Edited by Alan John