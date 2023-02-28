"The greatest tag team match I’ve ever seen" - When FTR stunned 29-year-old star with their bout

Thanks to the variety of acts plying their trade in different companies, tag team wrestling continues to be relevant in the modern era, and AEW's FTR is undoubtedly amongst the very best. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have put on some absolute bangers since leaving WWE, and one particular match managed to leave Will Ospreay awestruck.

In October last year, New Japan Pro Wrestling organized a massive two-day event called 'Royal Quest II' that featured some of the most proficient in-ring workers in the business today.

The first night was headlined by a 32-minute tag team masterclass between FTR and NJPW's Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), who are also members of Will Ospreay's United Empire faction.

While Harwood and Wheeler emerged victorious in the IWGP Tag Team Championship showdown, both teams received widespread praise for putting on a legitimate five-star classic.

Will Ospreay's stablemates might have lost that night, but he left with a lasting memory and recalled how the crowd reacted to the phenomenal main event. Here's what the leader of the United Empire tweeted out on October 2nd, 2022, about how he felt about the match:

"5 Stars !! That was the greatest tag team match I've ever seen FTR Vs Aussie Open was good the crowd stood up at 20 minutes have past. And didn't sit down til 35 minutes past."

What did Dax Harwood have to say about FTR's match against Aussie Open?

FTR had a career-defining year in 2022 as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler proceeded to win tag team titles in multiple top companies. They held the IWGP, AAA, and ROH tag team championships simultaneously and regularly put on effortlessly flawless matches during an extensive run.

Leaving WWE helped the former NXT stars cement their legacy in wrestling history, but their match against Aussie Open might be one of their greatest ever across promotions.

Even Dax Harwood seems to believe the same, as he took to Twitter a day after Royal Quest II and looked back on their magical in-ring outing with Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher.

"About 45 mins until my plane lands. Reflecting on Saturday's match has me emotional. That might have been our best one ever. I'm not sure what other tag matches we'll have this year, but 2022 has been an incredible ride w/ great moments. Thank yall, coast-to-coast. Top Guys, out," wrote the former WWE star.

FTR is currently on a hiatus from wrestling, and there is obvious speculation about their potential return to WWE.

