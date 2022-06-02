3 reasons why JAS vs. BCC must culminate in a Blood and Guts match

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 is officially in the record books, but without a Blood and Guts match taking place.

The pay-per-view saw some memorable matches and moments, with CM Punk winning the AEW World Championship in an excellent match with 'Hangman' Adam Page followed by a cathartic moment that will be etched in fans' minds forever.

One bout that exceeded fans' expectations was the 'Anarchy in the Arena' match that saw the Jericho Appreciation Society defeat Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz in a hellacious brawl. The match certainly lived up to its name and proved countless critics wrong.

With the way things ended, it is more than likely that this feud will extend further. But what can AEW do to top the chaos witnessed at Double or Nothing? Well, we've got three words for you: BLOOD AND GUTS.

Many fans initially expected the two factions to duke it out in a dual cage at Double or Nothing itself. Nevertheless, in this article, we will discuss three reasons why this bitter feud should ultimately conclude in a Blood and Guts match.

#3. The participants involved personify the very idea of a Blood and Guts match

Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Building from the ground-up, this is perhaps the perfect set of individuals for Blood and Guts.

The brutality of the steel structure will be violently yet beautifully complemented by the natural style, attitude, intensity, insanity and sheer brutality of these men. Such was not the case with The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (the first iteration of the match) or The Inner Circle vs. The Elite (a proposed match that never happened).

With Mox and Eddie at their sadistic best, Santana and Ortiz's prior experience and the recent mean streak and universal adaptability of The American Dragon, the match will be a treat for fans and a nightmare for Jericho's squad.

Topping their match from Double or Nothing is going to be a tough task, but Blood and Guts will allow them the best opportunity to do so.

#2. Perfect way to conclude the bitter and personal feud

What started as a petty misunderstanding between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho with Santana and Ortiz caught in the middle has now morphed into an all-out blood feud.

With the Blackpool Combat Club helping Kingston, Santana and Ortiz even the odds against the Jericho Appreciation Society, it seemed as though the temporary allies would finally put the feud to bed for good. However, that was not to be.

The Mad King desperately needs to get one over The Wizard. As the most dangerous gimmick match in AEW thus far, Blood and Guts will serve as the perfect stage for Kingston to finally get his revenge and move on to bigger and better things.

#1. AEW fans have waited long enough for Blood and Guts

The original proposal for this event was slated to be held on March 25, 2020 and emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AEW began producing empty arena shows on March 18, 2020 and postponed the event and the namesake match indefinitely.

After over a year, the match finally debuted on May 5, 2021. The main event of the night saw The Pinnacle annihilate The Inner Circle inside the barbaric structure. However, the event was not attended by a full capacity crowd due to pandemic restrictions.

AEW crowds are notorious for being the loudest and most appreciative crowds in professional wrestling. A wild and raucous crowd in such a match is perhaps its most important element, something that was missing last year.

It will surely enhance the Blood and Guts experience and help the wrestlers top their performances from last year.

