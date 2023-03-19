The Judgment Day must kick Finn Balor out of their stable if 10-year wrestling veteran joins WWE

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor became the leader of The Judgment Day by kicking out its founder Edge. The Prince might suffer the same fate if a ten-year wrestling veteran signs with the Stamford-based promotion.

We are talking about former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White. Both Balor and White have a long history with each other. At one point in their respective careers, Switchblade and The Prince led one of the most popular factions in pro wrestling, The Bullet Club.

Balor was one of the founders of The Bullet Club. A few years after The Prince parted ways with NJPW, Jay White took charge of the faction. White's NJPW contract recently expired, and thus is currently a free agent. Moreover, there have been several reports that WWE is interested in signing him.

The Prince is set to wrestle The Rated-R Superstar Edge at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, in the same event, Rhea Ripley will lock horns with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Hypothetically speaking, if Finn Balor loses his match and The Eradicator wins her bout, the faction might begin to question The Prince's leadership.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the rest of The Judgment Day could turn on Balor and introduce their new leader Jay White. This could be the second time White has overtaken a faction that The Prince had built.

Jay White thanked Finn Balor for his NJPW signing

In an interview with NJPW Landscape, White claimed that the real reason behind his NJPW signing was his connections with Finn Balor and Bad Luck Fale (the founders of Bullet Club). He also mentioned that the seeds were planted early on for him to become the leader of The Bullet Club.

“I don’t think I predicted being at the front of the group, but it was almost determined from the start [that I] would be a part of the group. Connections I had to [Prince] Devitt and [Bad Luck] Fale are what brought me into NJPW in the very first place. There’s too many roots that were planted in me from the start, I think," Jay White said. [H/T NJPW Landscape]

Before his NJPW exit, Switchblade lost to Eddie Kingston in a 'Loser Leaves NJPW' Match.

