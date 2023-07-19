The LWO could kick Rey Mysterio out of the stable if WWE veteran returns after 5 years

Rey Mysterio recently revived the LWO faction in WWE. The faction consists of Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma, which includes Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega.

However, if former WWE personality and the wife of Eddie Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero, returns to the promotion after five years, she could turn on Mysterio and kick him out of the stable. With her reported departure from AEW and status as a free agent, she could return to the Stamford-based promotion.

If Vickie Guerrero does return, she would likely be welcomed into the LWO as her late husband was the first person to have formed the faction in WCW. The addition of Guerrero, known for creating chaos, could be a game-changer.

However, her arrival can quickly take over the LWO, kick Mysterio out of the stable, and turn the faction heel.

This would create a massive storyline and be a way to shake things up in the LWO, which has been relatively stagnant since its formation.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to challenge Roman Reigns for his title

Roman Reigns is in a difficult position as his Bloodline faction crumbles due to his actions. The Usos have betrayed him, and Jey has even challenged him for the championship title.

Before the anticipated match against Jey at SummerSlam, Reigns is set to face Rey Mysterio at a live event that will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico.

This is not the first time they've clashed, as they recently fought at a live event where Mysterio came close to victory but was foiled by Dominik's interference. They also had a Hell in a Cell match where Reigns emerged victorious.

Do you want to see Vickie Guerrero join the LWO? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Rhea the new Chyna? We asked Shawn Michaels right here