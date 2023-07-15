Roman Reigns to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in major rematch before SummerSlam; it's not against Jey Uso

Roman Reigns has not been in the best place recently. His precious Bloodline faction has fallen apart thanks to his actions. The Usos have turned their back on him, and Jey has even challenged him to a match for the title. With that match being considered for SummerSlam, it appears there will be another enormous title match for him before that against Rey Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio and Roman Reigns are certainly not strangers. The last time they faced each other was at a live event in Cincinnati last month. The Hall of Famer almost beat Reigns, but interference from Dominik led to Reigns beating the star. They also faced each other in a Hell in a Cell match where The Tribal Chief was able to put Mysterio away.

Now, he will get a chance again, and this time it will be in front of a hugely supportive crowd for Mysterio. The Arena CDMX has announced that Reigns will defend his title against Mysterio there on Sunday, July 22.

The event will be in Mexico, meaning the crowd will support the high-flyer.

This time, given that he will be without Jey and Jimmy Uso, Reigns might be in a lot of trouble as long as Dominik does not get involved again.

It remains to be seen what happens as they all prepare for the event.

