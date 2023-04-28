The LWO could kick out Rey Mysterio if WWE veteran returns after 12 years

WWE revived the LWO recently after Rey Mysterio united forces with Legado Del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. However, the Master of 619's time in the stable could end if Chavo Guerrero returns to the company after 12 years.

Chavo Guerrero was with WWE for nearly ten years. His time in the company came to an end in 2011 when upon his request, he was released. His last televised match came in a loss against Yoshi Tatsu on Superstars show. Since then, Chavo has wrestled for numerous promotions, including TNA and AEW.

The former ECW World Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the July 21, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite. He joined Tony Khan's company as an executive consultant for Andrade El Idolo. The latter turned on the former just two months later when Andrade felt that Chavo should not have aided him in winning his matches.

Chavo Guerrero was removed from the roster shortly after he left to shoot Young Rock. He recently took to Twitter to blast Rey Mysterio for using Eddie Guerrero's name to line his own pockets. This led to fan backlash, following which Chavo revealed that he was showing modern wrestlers how to be a heel.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it. This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

This gives WWE a great chance to convert this recent incident into a storyline. Chavo Guerrero would be a good fit for the LWO, and if he were to join the faction and kick out Rey Mysterio, the group would get established as one of the top-heel factions in the business.

When was the last time Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero wrestled in WWE?

Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero have faced each other in singles action numerous times. Their most recent match came at the IWR Viva La Raza event in Robstown, Texas, in 2018.

However, their last match in the Stamford-based company came in 2009 during an episode of SmackDown. The former WWE Champion emerged victorious, as he did on a majority of the occasions when they clashed inside the squared circle.

Chavo Guerrero's last match came in July 2022, so it seems he probably has one more in-ring run in him. A feud against Rey Mysterio as part of the LWO would be a great nostalgia act, as well as a logical way to put over Legado Del Fantasma.

