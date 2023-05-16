The only man who can retire Randy Orton was last seen in WWE 746 days ago

Fans are beginning to worry that they may have seen last of Randy Orton after some worrying news of a possible retirement. But if he has one more match left in him, only one man could put him out for good.

The man in question is not who you may think. In fact, the man in question isn't even part of WWE at the time of writing. The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson, is the superstar who should retire The Viper.

Danielson knows all about having to retire as he did the same thing back in 2016, and according to Randy's dad Bob Orton, doctors are advising the 14-time World Champion to hang up his boots sooner rather than later.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)

1x WWE Intercontinental Championship

1x WWE United States Championship

4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)

2x… If Randy Orton is forced to retire, he's left behind an incredible WWE career14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)1x WWE Intercontinental Championship1x WWE United States Championship4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)2x… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… If Randy Orton is forced to retire, he's left behind an incredible WWE career 🔥🔥14x WWE Championship (WWE & WHC)1x WWE Intercontinental Championship 1x WWE United States Championship 4x WWE Tag Team Championship with Edge, Bray Wyatt & Harper, Riddle (World, RAW & SD)2x… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/igQjFrSCkG

So why Danielson? Well, for starters, he can have a good match with anyone and had many great battles with Randy Orton during his 11-year spell with WWE between 2010 and 2021.

Bryan is not only exceptional in the ring, but given the fact that he has been forced into retirement himself, a story would already be in place for the two men, with Randy putting his career on the line against one of the greatest of all time because if he can't hang with the best anymore, then what's the point of wrestling at all?

The American Dragon has made it clear that he left WWE on very good terms back in 2021. Not only does he still have a lot of friends in the company, but he would be open to returning down the road. Perhaps one more match between the two men would be the best thing for everyone.

Randy Orton was one of Bryan Danielson's greatest rivals in the WWE

As previously stated, Bryan Danielson and Randy Orton crossed paths on many occasions during their shared time in WWE, with the two men sharing the ring over 40 times on either TV or pay-per-view.

While they were occasionally partners, Bryan and Orton working against each other was where they really shined. The Viper was also an integral part of Danielson winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania back in 2014.

Mattoshie✂️ @Mattoshie #59 Randy Orton vs Daniel Bryan vs Batista, Wrestlemania XXX

This match is perfect. All 3 of them put on such an amazing showcase of abilities throughout, The Yes Movement's astounding culmination #59 Randy Orton vs Daniel Bryan vs Batista, Wrestlemania XXXThis match is perfect. All 3 of them put on such an amazing showcase of abilities throughout, The Yes Movement's astounding culmination https://t.co/NTaLIVo3ly

Randy Orton was The Authority's chosen one, to say the least, something that fans didn't want to accept. So through the power of the "Yes Movement," Danielson scratched and clawed his way to the main event of WrestleMania and toppled all three members of Evolution on the same night.

What was your favorite match featuring Randy Orton and Bryan Danielson? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : 0 votes