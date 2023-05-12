The only man who deserves to retire AJ Styles was last seen in WWE almost 17 years ago

If former WWE Champion AJ Styles decides to retire from professional wrestling, there is one wrestler who truly deserves to be his final opponent and help him bid farewell.

That wrestler is none other than Kenny Omega, who was last seen in the promotion nearly 17 years ago. Omega was briefly part of Deep South Wrestling, a WWE developmental territory at the time. He asked for his release in 2006.

Kenny Omega and AJ Styles have a shared history in the Bullet Club at New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Together, they achieved immense success and contributed to the faction's popularity.

However, on January 4, 2016, it was reported that AJ Styles was leaving NJPW for WWE. Earlier that day, he had unsuccessfully wrestled Shinsuke Nakamura for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 10. The next day, in his final showing for the promotion, Kenny Omega and the Bullet Club attacked him, creating a major buzz in the wrestling industry.

Omega and Styles have faced each other only once in a singles match which took place in 2006 at the PCW Back to School Bash. The Cleaner emerged as the victor, solidifying his dominance.

Now, with Omega's AEW contract expiring soon, there is speculation that he could sign with WWE. If he does, a match between Omega and Styles would be a dream come true for fans.

The two men are arguably the best wrestlers in the world today, and their match would be a classic. In addition to being a great match, a victory for Omega over Styles would also be a fitting end to the latter's career.

WWESHIELDGUY @wweshieldguy Kenny Omega and Aj Styles in the same Ring Kenny Omega and Aj Styles in the same Ring https://t.co/Waw7PjeMMn

Styles is now 45 years old, and is nearing the end of his career. A loss to Omega would be a way for The Phenomenal one to go out in style, putting The Cleaner over and allowing him to take his place as one of the top stars in WWE.

Kenny Omega reveals how match vs. AJ Styles was life-changing

Former AEW world champion Kenny Omega shared how a match he had in 2006 with WWE Superstar AJ Styles transformed his wrestling career.

Speaking in a video posted by Dr. Beau Hightower during a chiropractic adjustment, Omega revealed that the match instilled in him a newfound confidence to pursue wrestling as a career.

"I had this great match with AJ and at the time I thought like “Wow, AJ is the top guy in TNA and if I'm kind of holding my own with a guy that’s that good, then maybe I should give wrestling more of an honest effort now that there’s actually an option again. Like it’s not WWE or nothing. Like Japan’s business was booming, TNA was also somewhat of an option. So I thought maybe I should give it one more try," said Kenny Omega.

It also made him realize that there were other wrestling promotions to consider besides WWE.

Do you want to see Kenny Omega join WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes