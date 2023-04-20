The only man truly capable of dethroning Roman Reigns was last seen in WWE 720 days ago

Roman Reigns is on the verge of hitting the 1000-day mark as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. At times, it felt as though the Tribal Chief would simply remain undefeated at the top of the mountain. However, all good things must come to an end, and the person truly capable of dethroning the Head of the Table may have been hiding in plain sight all along.

During his run as WWE's top champion, Reigns has basically defeated every big name in the company. From Finn Bálor to Brock Lesnar, Edge to Drew McIntyre, Reigns has smashed all of them, albeit with the help of The Bloodline. Cody Rhodes was the latest to join the long list of victims at WrestleMania 39.

However, should an old foe resurface in pursuit of the championship, Roman Reigns may finally be expelled from the Island of Relevancy.

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) was last seen in WWE just under two years ago when he was soundly defeated by The Tribal Chief in a title vs. career match. Since then, The American Dragon has gone on to do some incredible work in AEW and maintained his spot as one of the best wrestlers in the world.

For some reason, it never felt as though his business with Roman Reigns was fully finished, as he would still be referenced on WWE programming despite not being in the promotion. Given the groundswell of public support, Danielson would have if he ever returned to the Stamford-based organization, he should be the one to finally end Roman's reign of terror.

More so, this would serve as a full-circle moment for viewers who remember the early days of Reigns' title run and a clever call-back to one of the company's most iconic moments of Danielson raising both belts to close out WrestleMania XXX.

Bryan Danielson claims he is done with WWE

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Danielson revealed that his loss to Roman Reigns was the final WWE match of his career. However, there was also a time when it seemed as though the four-time world champion would never wrestle again.

The 41-year-old still has a lot of gas left in his tank, suggesting that he is unlikely to retire once his current AEW deal runs out. A return to the world's largest wrestling promotion may then be on the cards.

Offering Danielson one last run in WWE may be enough to bring back the man who loves the business so dearly. While fans may never feel that they've had enough of Danielson, creating one more heartwarming moment by crowning Danielson as the Undisputed Champion could go a long way in satisfying the WWE Universe's appetite.

