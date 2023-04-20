Brock Lesnar could secretly be preparing top WWE star to dethrone Roman Reigns: Insane fan theory to come true?

Brock Lesnar's heel turn has naturally strayed him from a future WWE program with Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate wrecked Cody Rhodes during an episode of RAW, resulting in a showdown being booked for Backlash. Speculations about the unprovoked attack continue, but a specific fan theory has generated massive interest in the storyline.

Throughout his career, Lesnar's character has been someone who picked fights as per his wishes. His rivalry with Bobby Lashley is an example. The Beast developed an obsession with The All Mighty for an undisclosed reason, and the feud, ironically, led to Lashley coming out stronger than ever. Brock could be planning an elaborate revenge on Roman Reigns, and his villainous mode might be a show.

Brock Lesnar failed to end his story with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and SummerSlam last year. Thus, he could train Cody Rhodes not to suffer similar disappointments in the future. The ongoing rivalry is a test of strength and morale for the American Nightmare, as seen by Lesnar's scare tactics last Monday night when he donned an attire similar to The Undertaker.

This kayfabe perspective was given by a WWE fan named Jevonte on Twitter. He noted the idea as far-fetched, but some termed the booking interesting.

Check out the tweet below:-

Jevonte 💫 @Jtaexix I might be reaching, but what if Brock is still a face and wants to toughen up Cody for his rematch against Roman Reigns ? I might be reaching, but what if Brock is still a face and wants to toughen up Cody for his rematch against Roman Reigns ? https://t.co/SAeIoJQ28K

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are expected to main event WWE Backlash. As the story hints, both will leave no stone unturned to defeat the other.

It will be surreal if The American Nightmare picks up a hard-fought victory, only for Brock to reveal that the match was an elaborate scheme to prepare Cody to finish his story with Roman Reigns.

A WWE veteran was responsible for the epic confrontation between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' former rival, Brock Lesnar

Termed the 'Brock-Taker' version, Lesnar's hybrid attire between the cowboy and The Deadman made the wrestling world go berserk. Some claimed it to be a new persona, while others believed it to be a one-time thing.

Whatever the case may be, the segment has achieved its goals.

On the latest WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate appeared, smiling in his seemingly mock attire of The Undertaker. Dozens of security guards held The American Nightmare back. Commentators wondered why Rhodes was being subdued rather than Lesnar.

Reports claim that Michael Hayes planned Cody Rhodes' promo. The former wrestler is currently employed in a senior position in WWE Creative Writing & Booking and is also a senior producer of the promotion.

It remains to be seen how the Brock Lesnar-Cody Rhodes rivalry pans out in the weeks leading up to Backlash. The added stipulation of a No.1 Contender Spot for Roman Reigns' world titles will make up for a blockbuster showdown.

