Legendary WWE personality responsible for the Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar confrontation on RAW - Reports

Cody Rhodes was involved in a scuffle with numerous security guards while trying to get his hands on Brock Lesnar on WWE RAW this week. The segment was reportedly produced by wrestling veteran Michael Hayes.

On the WrestleMania 39 fallout episode of the red brand, The Beast Incarnate attacked The American Nightmare when they were set to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Rhodes was beaten up with steel steps, chairs and was on the receiving end of a devastating F5.

On RAW this past Monday night, Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar. Before he could get his hands on the former Universal Champion, dozens of security guards came out to hold him back. Meanwhile, The Beast stood on the ramp with a big smile.

According to Fightful Select, WWE Producer Michael Hayes was responsible for the segment. Adam Pearce has announced that Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar for the first time at the Backlash premium live event next month.

WWE veteran Vince Russo thinks the security guards assigned to stop Cody Rhodes on RAW weren't believable

The American Nightmare was being held back by security guards because, according to Adam Pearce, he wasn't medically cleared.

Vince Russo criticized the segment on the latest edition of Legion of RAW, stating that the local indie wrestlers portraying the security guards weren't believable.

"Just so you guys know, all these security guards are independent wrestlers or maybe they're just starting out at NXT, whatever. They're local indie wrestlers, that's who all these security guards are. Bro, do they not know how ridiculous it looks, bro, when all these security guards get in the ring, and Chris, from every angle, every one of them, Chris, was doing [acts like the security guards]. There was 10 guys. Do they not know how stupid that looks, bro," said Russo.

Cody Rhodes has only lost one match since returning to WWE. It'll be interesting to see whether he will slay The Beast at Backlash next month.

What did you think about this segment? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes