62-year-old former WWE writer criticizes Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the segment involving Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The American Nightmare came out and asked Adam Pearce for a match against Brock Lesnar. While Pearce agreed to give him a match at Backlash, Rhodes went on to attack the latter but was stopped by security guards.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was critical of the segment, pointing out that the security guards who were assigned to stop Cody weren't believable.

The veteran detailed:

"Just so you guys know, all these security guards are independent wrestlers or maybe they're just starting out at NXT, whatever. They're local indie wrestlers, that's who all these security guards are. Bro, do they not know how ridiculous it looks, bro, when all these security guards get in the ring, and Chris, from every angle, every one of them, Chris, was doing (acts like the security guards). There was 10 guys. Do they not know how stupid that looks, bro?"(17:57 onwards)

Vince Russo gave honest opinion on Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW

In continuation of the interview, Russo mentioned that a lot of things were wrong in The American Nightmare's recent segment on RAW. He mocked WWE for poorly booking Rhodes.

The veteran sarcastically pointed out how Rhodes wasn't stopped from having a match while having a torn pectoral muscle.

Russo detailed:

"There's so many things wrong with this segment. So Cody goes out there, here comes Adam Pearce and he tells Cody, 'You're not medically cleared to be here.' Wouldn't they have had all day to take care of that? Not only that, when Cody wrestled with the purple torn pec, I guess he was cleared to wrestle back then. They didn't care about him then, but now he's not cleared."

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Cody Rhodes.

