The ONE way MJF could get Bobby Lashley's approval after being dumped on AEW Dynamite 

MJF has had difficulty convincing Bobby Lashley over the past few weeks to let him in The Hurt Syndicate. In his desperation, he could have a heart-to-heart talk with him and strike up a business deal with major implications.

The Salt of the Earth has let it be known that he wishes to join the group for business reasons as he feels they could benefit his agendas, and he could do the same for the faction. He has had progress over time as he got the second thumbs up from Shelton Benjamin a few days ago on Dynamite. Benjamin did this out of respect for MVP. But Lashley is still adamant about his decision.

The All Mighty is not willing to trust MJF due to his history. Friedman, out of desperation, could let go of his personal goals if it meant getting to join the group. He could confront Bobby Lashley and have a one-on-one talk with him. He could offer him his assistance in making him the world champion this year.

MJF has had the world title as his primary goal for some time, but he could be willing to put that aside just to join The Hurt Syndicate. This would be a personal business transaction with them and could be the reason Bobby finally lets him join the group. This would only be an arrangement between the two of them.

MJF is not going to sue Bobby Lashley after his recent grand theft auto

On Dynamite a few days ago, MJF took his offers up another notch, as he was willing to give up his sports car if it meant getting the third thumbs up from Bobby Lashley to join The Hurt Syndicate.

The group went out, and the former WWE Champion inspected the goods. He began to drive the car but ended up giving Friedman another thumbs down before driving away with his prized possession.

The former AEW World Champion took to X/Twitter to reveal that he did not want to press charges because he was not a snitch. He told Lashley to enjoy the car.

"The local New Orleans authorities asked me if I wanted to press charges on Bob. I said no cuz I’m not a snitch. Yet another reason I’ll be great in The Hurt Syndicate. Enjoy the car, Bob!"

So far, material possessions have not worked for Bobby Lashley, as MJF has offered him money, women, and other expensive gifts. A deal regarding a world title may just do the trick, but it is unclear if that will be all he needs to do to get that elusive third thumbs up.

