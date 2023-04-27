The Only man who can help Bobby Lashley dethrone Austin Theory at Backlash was last seen in WWE 3 years ago

WWE fans were let down when Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania match fell through, yet it seems he could get another shot at the United States Championship. However, Austin Theory has used every trick in the book to defeat The All Mighty, and the only one who can even the odds at this point is former WWE star, Lio Rush.

Rush is considered by many fans to be one of the most athletically gifted stars in the industry today, and his brief run in AEW showcased his talent. However, fans have often praised his work as Lashley's manager, and since The All Mighty has to face both Austin Theory and Bronson Reed, it could be time for the former manager to return to WWE.

Bobby Lashley's recent segment with Austin Theory proved that the former WWE Champion could be in over his head, as despite being far larger than Austin Theory, he still managed to be taken down due to Bronson Reed's interference. If the two stars join forces to eliminate him during their upcoming Triple Threat at Backlash, it could ruin his chances of capturing gold.

While his pairing with Lashley could help Rush become more relevant to the mainstream wrestling fanbase, the star hasn't been sitting idly. Across 2023, The Man of the Hour has had numerous bouts under the NJPW banner and the independent circuit.

Lio Rush could potentially be open for a WWE return

While his pairing with Lashley is fondly recalled by WWE fans even today, his abilities were kept a secret due to being a mouthpiece. But would he be more interested in returning if he got a chance to compete in the ring instead?

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor I shot someone down when they compared Adam Cole being asked to manage Keith Lee to Lio Rush managing Bobby Lashley. I said the two situations were not comparable.



I was wrong. Lio Rush is insanely good, and it’s on me for not knowing that sooner. I shot someone down when they compared Adam Cole being asked to manage Keith Lee to Lio Rush managing Bobby Lashley. I said the two situations were not comparable. I was wrong. Lio Rush is insanely good, and it’s on me for not knowing that sooner. https://t.co/OZC2hp2J84

During a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Lio Rush was asked whether he'd ever return to the Stamford-based promotion.

"I stopped trying to plan things. Plans don't always come out the way you want them to. We're just along for the ride. Yeah, I'm not against it. I'm not against anything, really," Rush said. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Rush has clearly not closed the door on returning to WWE, but his answer was nowhere near enthusiastic. Unfortunately, due to this, it's highly unlikely that he could return to aid Bobby Lashley in his uphill battle against Austin Theory. Hopefully, for The All Mighty, he manages to have a fair shot at the US Championship at Backlash.

