The Rock to deal a massive blow to Tony Khan and AEW with a new alliance? Exploring the possibility

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could suffer a major blow if The Rock forms an unlikely alliance. The Final Boss recently made a huge tease in one of his Instagram posts.

In January last year, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was announced as one of the board members of TKO Group Holdings, which owns WWE. The Final Boss incorporated his real-life position into his on-screen heel character and helped the brand grow. Rocky could deal a big blow to AEW if he forges a new partnership with a popular company.

In a recent Instagram post, The People's Champion was spotted wearing a New Japan Pro-Wrestling shirt. It is well known that All Elite Wrestling has been closely working with NJPW for the past few years. Interestingly, the official Instagram handle of New Japan Pro-Wrestling shared Rocky's post with the following message:

"IFFFF YAAAAA SMELLLLL WHAT THE LION IS COOKING."

The Final Boss wearing an NJPW shirt in his post could be a tease about a future partnership between New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE. Rocky is a member of TKO's Board of Directors and an influential figure in the world of pro wrestling.

A potential alliance between WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling could be a massive blow to AEW. NJPW could pull out of the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view after years of partnership with All Elite Wrestling. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran believes The Rock will show up at WrestleMania 41

After being involved in John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock has not appeared on any WWE shows leading up to WrestleMania 41. On the Before My Head Explodes podcast, Vince Russo said Rocky would show up during the main event of 'Mania to shock fans.

"They want you to forget all about The Rock until we come to WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is on top and it looks like Cody is gonna go over and they hit Rock's music. So, once again, Rock steals the spotlight."

It remains to be seen what happens in the main event of WrestleMania 41, where Cody Rhodes and Cena lock horns for the world title.

