The truth about Will Ospreay's stepson, partner, and her first husband after MJF's controversial line on AEW Dynamite

Last night on AEW Dynamite, reigning American Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Will Ospreay came face-to-face for a promo battle ahead of their match at All In this Sunday. During the segment, The Salt of The Earth resorted to personal remarks, as the 28-year-old commented on Ospreay's relationship with his partner, Alex Windsor, and stepson.

After the controversial statement, many are keen to know about the personal life of Ospreay. Will's partner, Alex Windsor, is also a British pro wrestler who was previously married to The Aerial Assassin's friend, Ryan Smile. Alex and Ryan had a son together as well. However, a tragedy struck when Smile passed away in October 2020.

After the demise of Ryan Smile, Ospreay entered into a relationship with Alex Windsor in 2022 and became the stepfather of Alex and Ryan's son as well. Ospreay often expresses his love for his partner and son on public platforms and social media as well.

Alex Windsor is currently a free agent and mostly performs on the RevPro wrestling promotion in the UK. She has also made in-ring appearances in Tony Khan's promotion. Windsor locked horns with reigning AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a singles match on the June 12, 2024, episode of Rampage.

Will Ospreay get busted open ahead of AEW All In

Following Maxwell Jacob Friedman's controversial personal remarks, Will Ospreay asked veteran commentator Tony Schiavone about how much fine he would incur for hitting The Salt of The Earth. The former International Champion attacked Friedman, which led to a brawl.

However, MJF got the upper hand as he repeatedly hit Ospreay with his Dynamite Diamond Ring before nailing a Brainbuster. As a result, Will was busted open.

It will be interesting to see if Will Ospreay claims the AEW American Championship in front of a packed Wembley Stadium at All In this Sunday.

