The Young Bucks to fire 3 AEW stars, WWE legend to officially retire, Ex-Diva to debut - 5 things that could happen on Dynamite tonight

This year's AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is shaping up to be a memorable show. The crossover event is expected to feature talented performers from several different promotions, including NJPW, CMLL, and STARDOM.

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will further develop the ongoing storylines for the high-profile event. It will feature an exciting match card, with top names like Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, and Mercedes Mone set to be in action.

Moreover, Dustin Rhodes will take on Jack Perry in a high-stakes qualifying match on tonight's show, with the winner advancing to the TNT Championship ladder match at Forbidden Door. With less than three weeks left for the anticipated event, the latest edition of Dynamite could see the involvement of many NJPW stars as well.

Trending

This article will look at five developments that could take place during tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Former WWE writer buries Judgment Day HERE

#5 Kyle O'Reilly turns heel to join Roderick Strong's faction

Kyle O'Reilly will team with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to battle the trio of Kyle Fletcher, Roderick Strong, and Konosuke Takeshita on tonight's edition of Dynamite. The match took shape after O'Reilly saved The King of Sloth Style from The Don Callis Family last week.

Although The Violent Artist has been at odds with Roderick Strong since his return, he may consider changing his allegiance if things go south in his upcoming tag team match.

After suffering betrayals from Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy may witness another ally turn on him in the form of Kyle O'Reilly. If The Freshly Squeezed fails to secure the victory on Dynamite, O'Reilly could ditch the former AEW International Champion to join The Undisputed Kingdom.

#4 The Elite fires The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn on AEW Dynamite

With FTR set to be out of action for an indefinite period, The Acclaimed will likely aim to end The Elite's tyrannical rule. Last week, The Young Bucks cut down The Acclaimed's microphones as a punishment for disparaging the AEW EVPs.

This week, The Elite could take things up a notch by terminating the contracts of Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn. Abusing their authoritative power might be the best way for The Young Bucks to avoid any resistance from the babyfaces.

As far as The Acclaimed is concerned, losing their jobs because of the evil faction will generate immense sympathy for the former AEW World Trios Champions. The storyline may also see the involvement of Christopher Daniels, who was recently appointed as an interim EVP by Tony Khan.

#3 Summer Rae arrives in All Elite Wrestling

Summer Rae's last pro wrestling appearance came in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble [Image source: wwe.com]

Orange Cassidy has no friends left in AEW. The Freshly Squeezed has suffered a couple of heartbreaking betrayals recently from his former best friends, Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander.

Former WWE Diva Summer Rae recently extended her support to the former AEW International Champion on X/Twitter. Rae was gutted at Cassidy's fallout with his allies and offered to be his new friend.

Cassidy was quick to respond to the popular diva, thanking her for her show of support. With Statlander and Beretta constantly targeting their former best friend, Summer Rae could prove to be a useful ally for The Freshly Squeezed.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rae expressed her interest in a possible return to the squared circle. With Orange Cassidy in desperate need of a backup, now might be the perfect time for the former WWE Superstar to make her debut in AEW.

#2 Private Party joins The Learning Tree

Chris Jericho's Learning Tree gimmick has begun to slowly gain momentum over the last few weeks. What initially appeared as a subtle self-dig on Jericho's excessive TV time has now turned into a full-blown act.

Expand Tweet

With Big Bill and Bryan Keith already by his side, the FTW Champion now has his sights on Private Party. The upcoming edition of Dynamite will feature a special episode of Chris Jericho's "TV Time" talk show, with his guests being Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

Despite being contracted with the promotion since 2019, Private Party has surprisingly never captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship. To overcome their frustrations, the young duo could accept The Learning Tree's mentorship on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

#1 Dustin Rhodes retires after losing to Jack Perry

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Dustin Rhodes delivered an emotional promo about his hardships as a pro wrestler.

The Natural reminded fans about the numerous sacrifices he has made for the business in his four-decade-long career. Dustin's comments came after Jack Perry's recent Dynamite promo, where the latter gloated about everything he gave up on for AEW's betterment.

Expand Tweet

The two stars are set to lock horns on the upcoming episode of Dynamite in a TNT Championship qualifying match. Considering The Elite's recent dominance, it is highly likely that Jack Perry will prevail over the 55-year-old veteran in this contest.

After contributing to the promotion for about five years, The Natural could bid goodbye to All Elite Wrestling after his defeat against The Scapegoat tonight.

Losing to a young heel like Perry would be the perfect sendoff for the former Goldust, who is known for always giving back to the business. As for The Elite, sending a legend like Dustin Rhodes into retirement will bring immense heel heat to the villainous group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback