The Young Bucks to suffer another setback after losing EVP status in AEW? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:27 GMT
Young Bucks AEW
The Young Bucks (Image source: Bucks on X)

Another major setback could be waiting for The Young Bucks after they lost their EVP status at AEW All In: Texas. The former World Tag Team Champions are slated to compete in a tag team match on Wednesday.

At All In 2025, The Young Bucks put their EVP positions on the line in a tag match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. At the end of a great back-and-forth tag team encounter, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson failed to get the win. Nonetheless, they are trying to regain momentum in the tag team division.

This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the Bucks will take on The Outrunners in the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the gold at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could face another setback on Wednesday based on a rumor from earlier this year.

It was reported that The Young Bucks wanted to lose their tag team title to The Outrunners last year. While it didn't turn out to be the case then, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum could finally get their win against the Bucks on Wednesday. A potential elimination from the tournament could be another setback for the Bucks after they lost their status as EVPs at All In: Texas.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

The Young Bucks received a massive offer last week on AEW Dynamite

The Young Bucks received an offer from Don Callis on AEW Dynamite last week. Callis pointed out how Kenny Omega was out of the equation after losing to Kazuchika Okada at All In: Texas and proposed the idea of doing business together.

While Matthew and Nicholas Jackson said they would never join The Don Callis Family, they didn't refuse the idea of doing business together.

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson also teamed up with The Don Callis Family for an all-star eight-man tag team match against JetSpeed, Brody King, and Bandido.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

