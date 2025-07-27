The Young Bucks to suffer another setback after losing EVP status in AEW? Exploring the possibility

Another major setback could be waiting for The Young Bucks after they lost their EVP status at AEW All In: Texas. The former World Tag Team Champions are slated to compete in a tag team match on Wednesday.At All In 2025, The Young Bucks put their EVP positions on the line in a tag match against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. At the end of a great back-and-forth tag team encounter, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson failed to get the win. Nonetheless, they are trying to regain momentum in the tag team division.This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, the Bucks will take on The Outrunners in the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The winner of the tournament will challenge for the gold at the upcoming Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could face another setback on Wednesday based on a rumor from earlier this year.It was reported that The Young Bucks wanted to lose their tag team title to The Outrunners last year. While it didn't turn out to be the case then, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum could finally get their win against the Bucks on Wednesday. A potential elimination from the tournament could be another setback for the Bucks after they lost their status as EVPs at All In: Texas.As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.The Young Bucks received a massive offer last week on AEW DynamiteThe Young Bucks received an offer from Don Callis on AEW Dynamite last week. Callis pointed out how Kenny Omega was out of the equation after losing to Kazuchika Okada at All In: Texas and proposed the idea of doing business together.While Matthew and Nicholas Jackson said they would never join The Don Callis Family, they didn't refuse the idea of doing business together.Matthew and Nicholas Jackson also teamed up with The Don Callis Family for an all-star eight-man tag team match against JetSpeed, Brody King, and Bandido.