There is one AEW star who could dismantle Brock Lesnar like he did to Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar has yet again proved why he is the most dominant man in pro wrestling after destroying Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW. This opens up the question as to who could possibly give him a taste of his own violent medicine, and it might just be The Machine, Brian Cage.

Cage's AEW booking has been criticized online for quite some time, and after some time of missing opportunities, fans have begun clamoring for him to jump to WWE. Additionally, many fans have also pointed out that a clash between The Machine and Brock Lesnar could be a dream match.

Brian Cage's AEW contract reportedly expired this weekend, and it was alleged that the parting wasn't in bad blood. This theoretically opens the door for Cage to finally debut in WWE, where he could be a mega babyface and dismantle the newly heel-turned Brock Lesnar.

However, Brian Cage and the rest of The Embassy walked away victorious in this past weekend's ROH Supercard of Honor. As one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, The Machine still has an obligation to the title and could potentially have re-signed with either of Tony Khan's promotions.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Vince Russo reviewed Brock Lesnar's recent heel-turn and attack on former AEW star Cody Rhodes

Despite being a beloved babyface since his feud with Roman Reigns, Lesnar shockingly turned on Cody Rhodes. The turn came after The Beast Incarnate initially claimed that he'd be teaming up with The American Nightmare in the next chapter of his feud with The Bloodline,

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo speculated that WWE is taking a big risk by putting Brock Lesnar into a feud with Cody Rhodes.

"He went over to Cody about three times and grabbed his arm and lifted it up. I'm like, 'He's turning on him.' If I know it and you know it, and Cody doesn't know it, he looks like an idiot. I hear what you say about liking this turn and everything else, but I think this is a little risky because you gotta remember bro, there are a lot of people out [here] liking Brock." (09:33 oward).

Russo went on to warn that making Brock Lesnar turn heel could end up turning the crowd against Cody Rhodes. The veteran explained that The American Nightmare's gimmick exudes power and money and that fans might end up supporting The Beast Incarnate instead.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes