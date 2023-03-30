AEW star's contract has reportedly expired, WWE move imminent?

The free agent market in the world of professional wrestling is getting bigger by the day, and it seems like an AEW star might be looking for a new job.

The star in question is former FTW Champion Brian Cage, who has had an interesting run in AEW. The Machine was regularly featured on TV until the end of 2021 when he was notably absent for some time.

Cage's contract was extended to the surprise of many. In 2023, he had noteworthy matches on TV against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita, Bryan Danielson, and Jack Perry. However, feelers have been sent to WWE in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if a move is on the cards when his current deal expires.

At the time of writing, it seems as if Brian Cage's deal may have already expired. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio speculated that Cage's contract is up, but he is open to doing business with AEW on the way out.

"Brian Cage apparently is finishing up. That’s what I hear, that he’s finishing up unless they sign him to a new deal. If they do, then he’s not finishing up. His deal has expired, but he’s agreed to do business and drop the belts on the way out. If in fact he doesn’t sign.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Brian Cage will team up with his The Embassy stablemates, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, this Friday at ROH Supercard of Honor, where they will defend their Six-Man Tag Team Championships against the all-star team of AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik. If Cage is WWE bound, then The Embassy might drop the belts this Friday.

Chris Jericho wants AEW to re-sign Brian Cage

Some of the performances that Brian Cage has put on so far in 2023 have certainly caught the attention of fans. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was also impressed by The Machine.

Jericho told The Daily Star that Cage has never been better and that AEW should sign him to a new contract. The Ocho sees the former FTW Champion as a valuable member of the roster.

There is no official word on what Brian Cage's next move will be, but rest assured that wherever he ends up, fans are in for a treat.

Do you think Brian Cage will join WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

