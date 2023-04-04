"You gotta be very careful" - Veteran believes Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes could turn out differently for WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW.

The Beast Incarnate joined forces with Cody Rhodes during RAW to take on Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns in the main event. However, before the match could begin, Lesnar brutally attacked The American Nightmare, leaving everyone stunned. The former Universal Champion continued to beat down Rhodes until the show ended.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that The American Nightmare should have seen the heel turn coming.

"Brock 1000% tipped his hand in the opening segment. Here's what I mean about tipping his hand. He went over to Cody about three times, and grabbed his arm, and lifted it up. I'm like, 'He's turning on him.' You gotta be very careful because if I know it and you know it, and Cody doesn't know it, he looks like an idiot."

The WWE veteran added that Lesnar turning on Cody Rhodes could backfire as the crowd may end up siding with the former.

"Here's number two, bro. I hear what you say about liking this turn and everything else, but I think this is a little risky because you gotta remember bro, there are a lot of people out liking Brock. So now you've got Cody and the suit and the power and the money and talking above everybody. Well, now you just turned somebody on him that a lot of fans cheer for. I think that's a bit of a gamble bro." [9:33 - 10:50]

Cody Rhodes' wife reacted to Brock Lesnar assaulting her husband on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW stunned the WWE Universe as many expected the storyline between The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns to continue.

Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, was equally surprised by what transpired. The former WWE personality had a non-PG reaction to her husband getting laid out on the red brand:

These h*es ain't loyal," she tweeted.

With Cody Rhodes now occupied in a feud with Brock Lesnar, it'll be interesting to see what Triple H's team will have in store for Roman Reigns.

