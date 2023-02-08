There really isn't any opponent for Goldberg in AEW except for this man 

WWE legend Goldberg is one of the toughest pro wrestlers of all time. He is an absolute legend and his physical dominance surpasses even some of the biggest stars in AEW. Despite being 56 years old, his last match with Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 proved that he was still a commendable opponent in the ring.

With the veteran being away from action since last year, fans have speculated about him possibly making a special appearance in Tony Khan's promotion. This has also resulted in debates about who he might face that can match his intensity, with many people suggesting Wardlow as a possible contender.

The Wardog is known for his exceptional strength, given that his finisher itself is a series of hard-hitting powerbombs. He has also shown surprising agility as he is able to execute moonsaults from the top rope in a number of matches.

Veterans like Tommy Dreamer have also hailed Wardlow as this generation's Goldberg. It remains to be seen if Goldberg will ever square off against the former TNT Champion in AEW.

The WWE veteran himself has praised AEW star Wardlow

While fans may still be debating Wardlow's comparison to Goldberg, Da Man himself has acknowledged the All-Elite star.

Speaking with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, the 56-year-old addressed the comparison while stating that it was an honor for him to be compared to one of the best performers on Tony Khan's roster.

"But yeah, man, I don't know. I've never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that's close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That's an honor and a privilege,” he added (H/T-Fightful)

With Wardlow now back in action and feuding against Samoa Joe, only time will tell what is next for him in the future.

