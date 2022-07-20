WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently acknowledged the comparisons between himself and AEW star Wardlow.

While Mr. Mayhem's AEW career has taken off similarly to Batista's initial days in WWE, his unmatched power and agility bore a striking resemblance to The Icon. His portrayal as a human wrecking ball, especially during his recent feud against MJF, instigated fans and veterans to call him the Goldberg of this generation.

Wardlow is a man of few words on the mic. He created a unique aura with The Powerbomb Symphony the same way Da Man did with the Jackhammer and Spear as the only signature finishers in his repertoire.

Speaking with Graham "GSM" Matthews of Bleacher Report, the WCW Icon revealed that while he hasn't seen the reigning TNT Champion's work in the ring, he is well aware of his meteoric rise. The 55-year-old even asserted that pro wrestling needs more powerful characters like Wardlow:

"I understand the comparisons. I've heard of him for sure. I've seen pictures of him. I haven't seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There's people that slice meat and there's people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat," Goldberg said.

The WWE legend added that he feels honored and privileged to have someone like The Wardog being compared to him:

"But yeah, man, I don't know. I've never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that's close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That's an honor and a privilege,” he added (H/T- Fightful)

Disco Inferno wants AEW to protect Wardlow's character like WWE legend Goldberg

Wardlow recently made his first successful TNT Championship defense against Orange Cassidy on AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (week 1). The bout received critical remarks for damaging Mr. Mayhem's character by having him sell for some of Cassidy's comedy spots.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that the company should protect The Wardog's demeanor if they're trying to push him like Goldberg:

"Every character on that show submits themselves to Orange Cassidy's comedy spots. Well, I do not think Wardlow is the type of character that would submit himself to those comedy spots [...] Honestly, if this was Goldberg, they're trying to treat him like Goldberg, right? If this was Goldberg, wouldn't somebody be saying, "What are you doing?" We're not gonna do that," Disco said.

Regardless, Wardlow seems primed to turn his TNT Championship back into a workhorse title on weekly programming.

Meanwhile, Goldberg is potentially gearing up for another WWE run after clarifying that he's still under contract with the company. You can read more about that here.

