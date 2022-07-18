Create
Hall of Famer Goldberg still under contract with WWE, waiting for call to return

It appears that the WWE Hall of Famer isn't done with the company quite yet.
Modified Jul 18, 2022 05:09 AM IST

It sounds like we haven't seen the last of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in the company.

After his loss to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February, most assumed that was the end of his current WWE contract, but that appears not to be the case.

Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post reports that Goldberg told him that while his match against Reigns earlier this year was the last match on his current WWE deal, he's still under contract with the company.

While Goldberg doesn't have any matches left on his current WWE deal, he's still waiting for the call from the promotion to return to action.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” The WCW legend said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”
Goldberg on injury rehab, potential WWE return: 'Still waiting' for call trib.al/wKWgfrj https://t.co/yiELaa0Uxh

Goldberg says he "almost feels normal again" following a string of injuries in recent years

Goldberg stated that his shoulder was "absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years" but is finally starting to feel normal again by rehabbing the injury every single day.

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” The WWE Hall of Famer said. “I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”
Goldberg's complex journey explored in A&E 'Biography': 'Mike Tyson of wrestling' trib.al/Bc76rZ2 https://t.co/Hc2PGuyOYv

What do you make of Bill's comments? Are you surprised to learn that he's still under contract with WWE? Would you like to see him have another match with the company in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

