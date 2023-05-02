There's only man who could turn Cody Rhodes heel in WWE

Cody Rhodes has been a heel in his WWE career before, but right now, it is impossible to imagine him as anything other than an enormous fan favorite. However, if AEW star Arn Anderson were to join the company, we might see a heel turn.

The American Nightmare joined WWE to huge fanfare in 2022, debuting at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Seth Rollins before sustaining a severe injury a few months into his return. Despite his injury, he powered through and defeated the Monday Night Messiah in a hellacious Hell in a Cell match.

The former TNT Champion's gutsy performance catapulted him to become the biggest babyface in the company. Despite an excellent story heading into his world title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he came up short, much to fans' disappointment.

He is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar in one of the most high-profile feuds in wrestling right now. The two megastars will collide in a blockbuster clash at Backlash 2023. However, if the Beast Incarnate hands the former AEW EVP yet another big loss, it might be time to turn heel.

A fan favorite turning to the dark side after coming up short repeatedly is one of the most effective storylines in wrestling. While it is hard to imagine Cody Rhodes turning heel, Arn Anderson could be the only one capable of convincing him to do that.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 One year ago today Arn Anderson cut Cody Rhodes up on the mic and Glock Anderson was born One year ago today Arn Anderson cut Cody Rhodes up on the mic and Glock Anderson was born 😭https://t.co/qK2PLzCZ3o

The Enforcer of the Four Horsemen was instrumental in Cody Rhodes' journey in AEW, constantly motivating him to push himself towards greatness. It worked as the former Intercontinental Champion won the TNT Championship on multiple occasions. Arn Anderson could be the key to Cody winning the WWE Championship as well.

Arn Anderson could join WWE to reunite with Cody Rhodes after his AEW contract expires

After some time away from AEW television, Arn Anderson recently returned as Wardlow's manager.

In a recent interview, he commented on his and his son Brock Anderson's contractual status:

"Well, Brock's got about, I think in May his is up, and then I have another year passed that. I'm having a great time. I'm enjoying working for the company and I'm going to certainly get that last year now. What they have for Brock and I together going forward, I don't know." (H/T Wrestling News.co)

Arn Anderson's last WWE match came way back in 1989 at Survivor Series. The Ultimate Warriors (Jim Neidhart, Marty Jannetty, Shawn Michaels, and The Ultimate Warrior) defeated the Heenan Family (Andre The Giant, Arn Anderson, Bobby Heenan, and Haku).

With his contract expiring soon, a reunion with Cody Rhodes will not be an impossible scenario.

