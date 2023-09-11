There's only one man who could be Bryan Danielson's final AEW opponent

On AEW Collision this week, Bryan Danielson teased his retirement by saying he had around one more year in the industry and that he wanted to go out in flames and make the most of his remaining time as a pro wrestler.

For now, he has to deal with his unfinished feud with Ricky Starks, and around three weeks from now, he will face NJPW's Zack Sabre Jr. at the WRESTLEDREAM event on October 1st in Seattle. But once all this is said and done, and Danielson is heading close to the conclusion of his AEW run and his entire career, who would be the perfect final opponent?

This could be the Panama Playboy himself, Adam Cole. The two have crossed paths on several occasions but have only shared the ring once, and this was back in WWE. It was during SmackDown after WWE Crown Jewel 2019, as they had to fill in for the stars who had issues with traveling back to the US. This was the first time these two ROH alumni had the chance to go head-to-head.

Both stars made their AEW debuts on the same day, back in All Out 2021. After Kenny Omega defeated Christian Cage in the main event that night, he was interrupted by a debuting Adam Cole, who then sided with Omega and The Elite. Not long after, Danielson would come out and confront them. They arrived at the same time, and it would only be right that Cole would also be his last opponent.

Adam Cole commented on debuting the same night as Bryan Danielson

One year ago, Adam Cole looked back on his AEW debut and how it felt debuting the same night as Bryan Danielson. The pair debuted back in 2021 to end All Out, as they both came out one after the other to interrupt Kenny Omega.

While on the Throwing Down podcast back in January 2022, the Panama City Playboy expressed how he felt during the moment. Despite the fans talking more about Bryan Danielson, a lot were surprised by his debut, as he had just been seen in NXT a few weeks before, which added to the shock of the fans.

"That was the coolest thing because, as far as, traditionally, doing a double debut like that is not something that people would normally do because I remember hearing rumblings about me possibly debuting or starting to work for AEW. But a lot of people were talking about Bryan... So the way it was done to have me go out there first was so cool because it created such a genuine surprise and genuine reaction to where people were like, no way. A week and a half ago, he was wrestling on NXT"

Expand Tweet

Bryan Danielson has only a year of wrestling left as of this point, and fans could see a lot of stars share the ring with The American Dragon before he calls it a career.

Who would you want to see Bryan Danielson face before he retires? Let us know in the comments section below.