There's only one man who can force Rhea Ripley to turn on Dominik Mysterio in WWE

The Judgment Day has been one of the most dominating stables in WWE. But what if AEW's Buddy Matthews returns to the Stamford-based promotion? He could potentially cause a major rift between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, ending the faction in the process.

Matthews and Ripley went public with their relationship back in 2022, but the two could have potentially been dating for longer. Many fans have hilariously speculated that the storyline between the two Judgment Day members could affect the real relationship between the AEW and WWE stars, despite no issues occurring.

Rumors of Buddy Matthews wanting to return to WWE went wild during 2022, but he has since returned to AEW and seems to be flourishing. However, Matthews' return to Rhea Ripley's side will likely result in The Nightmare siding with him and potentially casting Dominik out of the group to reunite with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Despite the storyline romance between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio in WWE, the real-life relationship between The Judgment Day star and Buddy Matthews still seems to be going strong, as he recently shared a heartwarming post about her.

The former WWE Superstar recently recovered from an injury that he sustained at AEW Revolution

While fans have begun clamoring for him to return to WWE, Buddy Matthews' run with the promotion on the main roster was largely panned online. He has been utilized better in AEW and has captured gold since The House of Black returned.

According to a recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Matthews suffered an injury and was replaced by Brody King, who eventually lost to Daniel Garcia on Rampage.

"On the 3/15 Rampage tapings, the original booking was for Daniel Garcia to beat Buddy Matthews and not Brody King, which is why it seemed so weird for King to do a job after he’d been put over so strong. Matthews said that he was injured in the trios title match and King was the replacement, and had to lose since the JAS needed the win to keep their trios title program going." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Matthews has since recovered from his injury and will face Orange Cassidy on tonight's AEW Dynamite for a shot at the International Championship.

