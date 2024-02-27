There’s only one man who can replace Sting in AEW after he retires

Sting has been one of AEW’s most enigmatic names and is on the cusp of retiring after the Revolution pay-per-view. His time in AEW has been remarkable, given his age and the kind of enthusiasm with which he works.

His departure will leave a big hole, given the kind of aura his character has. However, one star can take on his role quickly and has been underutilized over the last two years. After a long time, he was recently involved in a singles match, and he has the potential to succeed Sting.

Like the WCW Icon, he is big on face paint. The name in question is none other than former WWE star Malakai Black. The latter faced Bryan Keith and defeated him in his first singles match in over 600 days.

Given that The Icon will retire next month, it only seems fitting that Black gets to take up the mantle left by the veteran and focus on his singles career. That way, he can build back his reputation as one of the best wrestlers in the company and, in turn, fight for top honors.

Thunder Rosa predicts Ric Flair may betray Sting

Thunder Rosa has predicted that Ric Flair may betray his long-time friend Sting after his interaction with the Young Bucks on Dynamite last week.

Flair was not impressed that he was not more involved in his best friend’s retirement match, and he made his feelings clear in a short interview with Renee Paquette backstage.

Now Rosa, who was speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, suggested that a betrayal may be on the cards.

"I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it, if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, 'I'm here to get my drink' we will be, 'I'll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn't pay attention to me.'"

It will be interesting to see what happens in the run-up to the Revolution, which will take place this weekend.