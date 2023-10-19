There's only one man who can be Sting's final AEW opponent at Revolution 2024

Anticipation is building for the grand finale of Sting's wrestling journey. Sting is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

The Icon has had a legendary career that has spanned over four decades. In 2020, he signed with All Elite Wrestling, and has had several high profile matches since. He has helped create numerous memorable moments in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Sting addressed the fans about his future with AEW. The Icon then announced that his final match with the Jackville-based promotion will be at Revolution 2024.

There is only one man who can be his final opponent at AEW Revolution 2024, and that man is none other than MJF.

MJF, who is young, arrogant, and disrespectful, could be the perfect opponent for The Icon's retirement match because he is everything that the WWE Hall of Famer is not.

MJF is considered one of the best heels around in the business, and he could help create a great feud with the Hall of Famer, leveraging his bratty and disrespectful attitude to generate tons of heat. This would result in perfect babyface cheers for The Icon, creating a classic good vs. evil feud.

In this match at Revolution, the WWE Hall of Famer could challenge him for the AEW World Championship, as he has never won any major title in the promotion, and him challenging for the world title would be a perfect final match for him.

The Icon has had a fantastic run in AEW, and he deserves to go out on a high. A match against MJF at Revolution 2024 would be the perfect way for him to end his career.

Tony Khan considers Sting as a huge asset to AEW

Tony Khan values Sting's contribution to AEW greatly. He recognizes that his upcoming retirement is a hot topic in wrestling.

In an interview, when asked about The Icon's retirement plans, Khan stated that he considers him to be a significant asset to the promotion, and doesn't want to exploit his retirement match.

"It’s definitely something that will eventually be a major asset to the company, but in the meantime, he himself is a major asset to the company, and I don’t want to try and leverage his retirement for short-term gain. Right now, the person we’re getting is so incredibly valuable to the company," Khan said.

With his final match scheduled for Revolution next year, it will be interesting to see whom Khan books as his final opponent.

