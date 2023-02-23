There's only one man who can be WWE and AEW legend Dustin Rhodes' last hurrah

WWE and AEW legend Dustin Rhodes has wrestled in five different decades. He competed in every major promotion that has come and gone and won championships all over the world. But when it comes to hanging up the boots, there is only one man who should be his final opponent.

That man is, of course, his brother, the "American Nightmare," Cody Rhodes, who is currently preparing for the biggest match of his career as he is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Cody even mentioned the idea of bringing Dustin to the event for a one-off moment, just so he has his big brother in his corner to not only cheer him on but to also deal with The Bloodline, who are likely to be at ringside.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Dusty Rhodes passed away 5 years ago today. Here is a great picture of him with Cody and Dustin. Dusty Rhodes passed away 5 years ago today. Here is a great picture of him with Cody and Dustin. https://t.co/4q9pabg7aZ

Out of all of the matches and all of the rivals that Dustin has had over his career, especially in WWE, a match with his little brother never seemed to fall into place. That was until their match at AEW Double or Nothing 2019 that rejuvenated "The Natural's" career, which is why Cody should be the one Dustin passes the touch to.

The Rhodes Brothers have proved to the entire world, on pay-per-view no less, that when they are given the opportunity, they can produce something special and timeless.

Dustin Rhodes' match with Cody gave his career a shot in the arm, so it's only right that things should come full circle. Both men should have a match we now know they are capable of having in the one company they were never able to get it right; WWE.

Dustin Rhodes will appear on this week's episode of AEW Rampage

Despite being a veteran of nearly 35 years, Dustin Rhodes is still technically a second-generation wrestler, something that didn't sit well with Swerve Strickland and the Mogul Affiliates, who have vowed to take out every second and third-generation talent in AEW.

This led to a match between Rhodes and Swerve on the "Slam Dunk" edition of Rampage that ended in a DQ win for Dustin, before Strickland and his goons came in for the kill. The assult was stopped by a returning Keith Lee, who came to the rescue of "The Natural."

Lee and Rhodes will address the Mogul Affiliates on this week's edition of AEW Rampage, and judging by what Swerve Strickland has done to both of them in recent months, they are sure to have revenge on their minds.

