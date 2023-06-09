There's only one man who should replace WWE Superstar Damian Priest in The Judgment Day

WWE faction The Judgment Day could currently be experiencing some internal issues after a recent episode of RAW. While his return and inclusion into the faction might have previously seemed unrealistic, this could be the window for Buddy Matthews to show up and take Damian Priest's place.

Priest and Finn Balor recently confronted newly-crowned World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during RAW. Despite outnumbering the champion, Rollins quickly began to play mind games with the duo, leading to Damian Priest claiming he didn't need the faction to face Seth. This led to a staredown between Priest and Balor, hinting at the faction's breakup.

This will definitely be an angle that'll play out across a long time period, much like how The Bloodline's breakup was teased long before tensions became too apparent to ignore. This could provide a window for Buddy Matthews to return to WWE and join the faction down the line.

Konnan recently shared his speculation about Damian Priest's future in WWE and how he believes that the promotion is setting him up for a major singles run. Due to this and his reception in Puerto Rico during WWE Backlash, Priest could be building toward a babyface run and thus would have to leave The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley once teased luring Buddy Matthews into WWE

Some fans believe that the odds of seeing Matthews back in WWE are slim at best, despite the many rumors of his eventual return. These questions have naturally reached Rhea as well, who opted to playfully answer the speculation.

During an interview with Gary Ruif, Ripley playfully claimed that she's very convincing when asked about Buddy Matthews joining the Stamford-based promotion.

"Ohh, Maybe, maybe. I don't know. So, I'm very convincing. I'm a very convincing girl, you know. I normally get what I want. So, it might happen, you never know. But right now I'm happy with my DomDom. I'm happy going out there with him and Finn and Damian and I mean, you never know what the future holds. It might happen," she said. [0:40 - 1:04]

It remains to be seen if Matthews will forsake his House of Black brethren to join The Judgment Day or at least return to Rhea Ripley's side. However, with the internal discourse brewing within the faction, there might be an opening either way.

